Safer Internet Day aims to raise awareness to create a safer and better internet. Though the internet offers many benefits, it also creates opportunities for criminals to reach unsuspecting victims in new ways, using tricks which make crimes difficult to recognize. Education can help prevent internet scams and crimes.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is sharing tips to help everyone stay safe when connecting online:
- Create strong and unique passwords
- Enable multi-factor authentication, if available, for extra protection
- Encrypt home Wi-Fi networks
- Set all social media accounts to private, and disable location sharing
- Do not open emails or attachments from someone you don’t know or aren’t expecting
- Never share personal or financial information to someone you do not know.
- Openly discuss online safety, social apps and games with children
