Pasco Sheriff’s Office warns of State Road 56 closure at I-75.

The Sheriff’s Office said that State Road 56 at I-75 will be closed the weekend of April 1.
The times are from about 11 p.m. Friday to sometime during the day Sunday. No traffic will be permitted to travel on State Road 56 across I-75. All State Road 56 traffic in this area will be detoured using State Road 56, Bruce B. Downs Boulevard (SR 581) and State Road 54/CR 54 (Wesley Chapel Boulevard).
During this closure period, two ramps will be available to use at the I-75/SR 56 interchange: the eastbound SR 56 entrance ramp onto southbound I-75 and the northbound I-275/I-75 exit ramps onto eastbound SR 56. All other traffic wishing to use the I-75/SR 56 interchange will be directed, via detour signs, to use the I-75 interchange at SR 54/CR 54.
