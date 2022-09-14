Pasco Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to be safe in flooded areas

After a storm, some may want to drive somewhere or start the cleanup process quickly. This National Preparedness Month, PSO reminds citizens be cautious when doing so. Flooded areas can have hidden dangers, such as downed power lines, debris or wildlife lurking inside.
Here are steps you can take to protect yourself:
- Never drive through flooded roads. The flooding may be deeper than you think, and a small amount of water can float a car, or cause issues such as stalling or loss of control.
- If you must drive during a storm, slow down, allow extra travel time and plan your route to avoid flooded roadways.
- Give emergency personnel ample time to clear roadways of debris before driving, unless absolutely necessary.
- Obey any road closures, emergency personnel or barriers in place. Do not drive around these.
- Keep landscaping well-maintained before a storm to prevent damage such as tree limbs across power lines.
- Avoid swimming, walking or other activities in flood waters or flooded roads.
- When clearing your own property, be mindful of debris and power lines, and remember to give yourself ample time for breaks while working.
- Be sure to evaluate your damage carefully and know when to contact authorities for assistance.
