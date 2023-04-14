The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office will be part of three upcoming events in the area.
On Tuesday, April 18, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will take place at Tampa Premium Outlets, starting at 9 a.m. No registration is required.
The location is at 2300 Grand Cypress Drive in Lutz.
On Thursday, April 20, there will be a free food distribution at the Moore-Mickens Education Center. The Sheriff's Office is teaming up with Pasco Sheriff's Charities, Farm Share, the Moore-Mickens Education Center, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP. The event will begin at 9 a.m. It’s first come first served, so come out early.
The Moore-Mickens center is at 38301 Martin Luther King Blvd., in Dade City.
DEA Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Walmart at 12610 U.S. 19 in Hudson and at Tampa Premium Outlets, 2300 Grand Cypress Drive in Lutz.
Note: No sharps or liquids will be accepted at this event.
