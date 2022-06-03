With the potential for significant rainfall this weekend, the Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to drive safely. 

Here are some safety reminders:

  • Ensure your headlights are on in the rain. 
  • Use your wipers. 
  • Never drive through flooded roadways. 
  • Reduce your speed when driving in adverse conditions, including wet roadways and high winds. 
  • Leave plenty of space between your car and the car in front of you when stopping. 
  • Give yourself extra travel time if you must drive in the rain.  