With the potential for significant rainfall this weekend, the Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to drive safely.
Here are some safety reminders:
- Ensure your headlights are on in the rain.
- Use your wipers.
- Never drive through flooded roadways.
- Reduce your speed when driving in adverse conditions, including wet roadways and high winds.
- Leave plenty of space between your car and the car in front of you when stopping.
- Give yourself extra travel time if you must drive in the rain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.