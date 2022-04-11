The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has three upcoming events with the community.
On Thursday, April 21, the Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share and UF/IFAS Extension for a free community food distribution. It will be at the UF/IFAS Extension in Pasco County, 36702 State Road 52, Dade City, and will begin at 9 a.m. It’s first come first served, so come out early.
On Tuesday, April 26 at 9 a.m. there will be a morning of coffee and conversation at Starbucks at 7010 Gall Blvd. in Zephyrhills. PSO deputies will be on hand to answer questions and get to know their community.
On Saturday, April 30, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office will have two locations for DEA Prescription Take Back Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will take place at the PSO Administration Building, 8700 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey, and the Shops at Wiregrass, Parking Garage, Wesley Chapel.
