Pasco Sheriff’s Office has autism awareness program

People with autism can be misunderstood by someone who does not know they are living with autism or has never met someone with autism. Interactions with first responders in an emergency like a car crash or a report of a missing individual can be hectic or scary. The Sheriff’s Office has several ways to ensure these interactions are helpful for all involved.
PSO has implemented the Autism Awareness Program, providing first responders with information on an individual from a guardian. Should an incident arise where an individual with autism cannot verbally communicate their information, the Autism Awareness Program can provide helpful information, through an identification card the person carries with critical information to make the interaction a positive one.
Not only does this card contain information such as an individual's name, address and emergency contact, but also ways in which first responders can connect with individuals. For example, if an individual loves a certain TV show or animal, deputies and other first responders can use that as a conversation starter to assist in refocusing an individual's attention away from the stressful situation.
Those wishing to request one of PSO’s Autism Awareness Program cards should email PSOCares@pascosheriff.org.
