The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said that to have a safe Independence Day, think twice before lighting any fireworks or heading out on the boat to ensure safety.
Ensure boats have all safety essentials, from proper permits to a fire extinguisher to easily accessible life jackets on board. Don't forget to file a float plan with a trusted friend or family member.
Be patient while at boat ramps and launch sites, as they're expected to be busy. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated — before, during, and after any water activities.
Boating while intoxicated is illegal, so always have a designated driver.
Here are some safety tips to avoid fireworks-related injuries:
- Check local enforcements regarding fireworks in your area
- Do not fire celebratory gunshots
- Have a readily available water source
- Light fireworks in a wide open space with safe distance
- Never allow children to play with fireworks or fire sources
- Only ignite one firework at a time
- Do not attempt to reignite or handle any malfunctioning fireworks
- Soak used fireworks in water before disposing
- Consider glow-sticks or confetti poppers in place of sparklers
