The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said that to have a safe Independence Day, think twice before lighting any fireworks or heading out on the boat to ensure safety. 

Ensure boats have all safety essentials, from proper permits to a fire extinguisher to easily accessible life jackets on board. Don't forget to file a float plan with a trusted friend or family member. 

Be patient while at boat ramps and launch sites, as they're expected to be busy. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated — before, during, and after any water activities. 

Boating while intoxicated is illegal, so always have a designated driver. 

Here are some safety tips to avoid fireworks-related injuries: 

  • Check local enforcements regarding fireworks in your area
  • Do not fire celebratory gunshots
  • Have a readily available water source
  • Light fireworks in a wide open space with safe distance
  • Never allow children to play with fireworks or fire sources
  • Only ignite one firework at a time
  • Do not attempt to reignite or handle any malfunctioning fireworks
  • Soak used fireworks in water before disposing
  • Consider glow-sticks or confetti poppers in place of sparklers