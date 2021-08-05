Everyone’s watched a movie where a pack of baying bloodhounds drag their handlers through a wooded swamp in pursuit of a prison escapee.
Try as he may, the fleeing prisoner can’t shake the dogs. He crosses streams, backtracks and swings from branches and vines so as not to leave a scent on the ground. But in the end the dogs win.
That’s pretty much how it is in the real world when it comes to bloodhounds, according to Pasco County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit Deputy Amanda Hunter, who recently took on the job of bloodhound handler.
She’s now teamed with Knox, a blind-in-one-eye bloodhound, along with her previous dog, Doby, a black Lab. Doby has a good sniffer, but not nearly the nose of Knox, she said.
Among his successful missions, Knox recently found a missing elderly man who had wandered off and fallen into a ditch along U.S. 19. Hunter said no one from the road would have ever spotted the man, but Knox, following a scent trail, found him with ease.
A couple of years ago, a man who fled on foot into a swamp after a car chase was apparently on his way to eluding deputies, but Knox came to the rescue.
The man had traveled a mile and a half into the swamp and was hiding in the water, just his face above water to breath.
“Knox came up and licked his face,” said Hunter, adding the story made national headlines.
Licking, not biting, is in keeping with the bloodhound’s temperament, said Hunter. Mild-mannered and prone to laze about and nap when not working, they aren’t anything like K-9 German shepherds, which are trained to bite and hold onto suspects.
“They are very low key,” said Hunter, adding that bloodhounds are very rarely vicious. “He (Knox) sleeps and snores in the back of the car.”
While Knox doesn’t have a human enemy in the world, he doesn’t get along with Doby. Hunter has to keep them separated in cages in the back of her canine vehicle.
“It’s jealousy over me,” Hunter said, adding each dog “thinks I am their human.”
The bloodhound’s superpower is fueled by 300 million olfactory sensors in its nose, said Hunter. Other working dog breeds have about 225 million in comparison. Humans have 50 million, she said.
As she was training with Knox, Hunter did a lot of research on bloodhounds, and discovered cases where the breed was able to pick up a scent trail many hours, even a day later. She was surprised to learn that bloodhounds were used in London to try and track Jack the Ripper. According to accounts, the dogs didn’t find the infamous killer, but it was believed the Ripper knew when the bloodhounds were tracking, so he dared not go out in public.
The dogs are primed by giving a “scent article” like a shirt or other belonging of the person to be tracked, Hunter said. From there it is allowed to smell everyone nearby. When it realizes that none of the people sniffed match the scent on the article, it realizes someone is missing from the group, and that someone then becomes the hunted.
In addition to their noses, bloodhounds have a couple of other not-so-obvious tools that help them follow a scent — their long ears and rolls of loose skin.
Hunter said when the dog puts its nose to the ground their big, floppy ears and droopy skin hang over their eyes like blinders, helping keep it focused by reducing visual distractions. The ears also scrape the ground, stirring up scent molecules to make them more detectible.
“I’m just fascinated by how they just put their nose down and go,” said Hunter, who has learned not to her intuition ahead of Knox’s nose when tracking someone.
“He will always let you know where to go,” she said.
Knox has a teammate at the Sheriff’s Office named Buster, the bloodhound assigned to Deputy Chris Miller. There also is some new blood in the bloodhound corps—a couple of bloodhound puppies who began training last year. While a Lab needs about 8 weeks of training to be a working dog, and a German Sheppard about 18, It takes a year to train a bloodhound for its specialized task, Hunter noted.
Bloodhounds are retired at around 7 years of age. Buster’s retirement is coming up soon, which is why the puppies, named Shelby and Hemi, are being groomed to take over. Even though his vision is impaired, as long as his nose is working at 100 percent, Knox has a couple of more good years left at the Sheriff’s Office, Hunter said.
If anyone is wondering why the new bloodhound pups are named after cars, the names were chosen by the local business that donated the money to purchase them: Ferman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of New Port Richey.
