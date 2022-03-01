The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has added three new K-9s to its ranks.
Ranger, Ripp and Blake recently completed PSO's K-9 patrol school, where they were trained in tracking, building searches, area searches, apprehensions and locating articles. These skills will help deputies on a variety of calls, such as locating missing people and finding dangerous narcotics.
Donations from community members helped purchase, train and equip every PSO K-9, and no taxpayer dollars are used.
K-9 Ranger and Deputy Case
K-9 Ranger is a Belgian Malinois born in the Czech Republic on June 6, 2020. He is certified in patrol and explosives detection, and also is a member of the SWAT team. K-9 Ranger's partner is Deputy Case, who joined PSO as a patrol deputy in 2021 but has been a member of the unified SWAT team since its inception. Case had previous law enforcement experience prior to joining PSO.
K-9 Ripp and Deputy Garcia
K-9 Ripp is a Dutch Shepherd born in the Netherlands on June 15, 2020. He is a patrol K-9, and will soon start work on his certification for narcotics detection. K-9 Ripp's partner, Deputy Garcia, joined PSO in 2014 as a patrol deputy and was assigned to the K-9 Unit in 2017.
K-9 Blake and Deputy Jackson
K-9 Blake is a German Shepherd born in Slovakia on Aug. 28, 2020. He is assigned to the Highway Interdiction Team (HIT), where he helps deputies stop the trafficking of illegal drugs on major Pasco roadways. His partner is Deputy Jackson, who started with PSO in 2014 and became a member of the SWAT team in 2017. Jackson was a Field Training Officer in patrol before being selected as a K-9 handler for HIT.
