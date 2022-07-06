The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has been working with the community to bring about positive interactions with law enforcement. Lately, via one of its newer programs, the Behavioral Health Intervention Team, the Sheriff’s Office has been advocating for mental health.
The BHIT program started in September 2019 with just 12 detectives on the team and has since expanded to 16 detectives and two animal-assisted therapy dogs. Collaborations with community partners, like BayCare Health System’s Behavioral Health, are making the difference, officials said.
Capt. Toni Roach said having access to doctor’s offices to accept urgent appointments is one of the greatest tools to have.
“If a person’s in crisis, they’re disproportionately using resources,” Roach said. “They’re not stable, they’re at risk, and if we can leverage a little bit of influence to expediate their appointments, I’m not ashamed to do that.”
The program looks at a variety of things going on in the community, like the number of people disproportionately utilizing emergency services, or individuals who have been held under Florida’s Baker or Marchman acts or a judge’s ex parte order.
“We rely heavily on colleagues and patrol deputies to keep us informed on what’s going on in community,” Roach said. “We may have an individual who calls 9-1-1 believing there was a break-in, and someone stole from their house, but when a patrol goes out and doesn’t see any evidence, they’ll talk to the person, and through conversation, see symptoms of mental illness that may be causing delusions and hallucinations.”
In that case, Roach added, the detective may make a referral to behavioral health team and involve them in services. Sometimes delusions are caused by substance use, and the detective needs to figure out which path to take.
How you engage with an individual is very different, Roach explained. Somebody with mental health issues may not think they’re ill, where people with an addiction have that barrier to overcome as well.
Since BHIT’s beginnings, detectives have found their preferred area within the program that they excel at.
“We started off really generic in what we did, and we wanted everybody to do everything,” Roach said. “We needed to be plug-and-play depending on what our needs were in the community, but of course, passion starts to bleed through, and people have found themselves in little niches.”
Dogs on duty
Two new additions are BHIT’s K-9 partners. Based on the interactions she’s seen, Roach said the pairings work really well. Although BHIT wasn’t one of the first organizations to implement therapy dogs, it was ahead of the curve as the use of therapy dogs has become more mainstream in the past two years.
Other sheriff’s departments are typically using dogs for victim advocacy, Roach noted, and BHIT is just using the dogs for relationship building and rapport. She added the dogs aren’t meant to elicit a confession or comfort an individual as a victim, but to use them in ways to improve mental health. Sometimes an individual will build rapport quicker with a dog, and sometimes BHIT will use the dog as an incentive to keep people following up with appointments and other services.
BHIT also fills in other gaps for mental health services, including interacting with the juvenile population and veteran services.
Among other services, an overdose detective works to connect people who have experienced a nonfatal overdose to services within 24-48 hours after the event.
“It’s to catch them when they’re in a vulnerable state but haven’t gone to get the drugs again,” Roach said. “If they’re interested in services, they’ll be taken to BayCare Health for a screening process. If they need detoxing, they will land on the fast track to get to services, and the deputy may even drive them to where they need to be.”
If the individual doesn’t need detoxing, they’re prioritized to get an appointment as quickly as possible, Roach added. One of the benefits of its partnership with BayCare is that the organization allocates a slot a day for people taken in by the team. BayCare also contributes case managers to participate in the program.
BHIT is a completely voluntary service, and criminality is not a qualifier or disqualifier, according to Roach. If a person wants to work with the team, officers will also ask them if they want to work with BayCare Behavioral Health.
