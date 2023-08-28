A few steps taken ahead of a storm can help keep you and your family safe when a storm affects the area.

Citizens should take the time now to have a plan in place and ensure hurricane kits are well stocked. Here are tips to help you build a good hurricane plan:

  • Build an emergency kit and keep it stocked throughout the storm season.
  • Before the storm arrives, let your loved ones know where you will be and how to get in contact with you.
  • Make sure your household has a hurricane evacuation plan and knows where to go in the event of an evacuation.
  • Know your closest sandbag distribution site, and obtain sandbags before a storm.
  • Strengthen your home before a storm.
  • Trim shrubs and trees trimmed and keep drains and gutters clear throughout hurricane season.
  • If you must drive during the storm, please do so with caution, be prepared for debris or downed powerlines when outside. 