The Florida Department of Health reported 12,157 new COVID-19 cases statewide during the week of June 4-10, bringing the cumulative total since March 2020 to 2,300,786. Forty more people died, upping the death toll to 37,265.
The new case positivity rate was 3.4% and the cumulative rate was 17%.
The new weekly report showed only a slight increase in the number of cases. For the week of May 28-June 3, the state added 11,901 cases among residents and 35 more deaths. The weekly positivity rate was 3.6% and the cumulative rate was 17.1%.
DOH ended its daily reports of COVID-19 activity on June 2 and removed the dashboard that provided a visual account of cases, deaths, testing and other information since March 2020.
The information has been replaced with a weekly report with only basic statistics. DOH no longer includes cases, deaths or other information about nonresidents.
DOH reported 333 new cases in Pasco County for the week June 4-10, bringing the tally to 42,903. DOH no longer provides the number of deaths. As of June 2, deaths totaled 802. The positivity rate for new cases was 5.2%.
For the week of May 28-June 3, DOH reported 239 new cases in Pasco. The positivity rate was 3.8%.
For more information about COVID-19 in Pasco, visit https://www.pascocountyfl.net/4146/Coronavirus-Information-Pasco-County-Ope.
In Pinellas County, DOH reported 301 new cases for the week, upping the count to 79,890. The positivity rate for new cases was 2.3%. The last report for deaths was on June 2 with 1,671.
For the week of May 28-June 3, DOH reported 318 new cases in Pinellas. The positivity rate was 2.9%.
Pinellas County also has discontinued its COVID-19 dashboard due to a lack of information coming from the state. Information about COVID is still available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate up to 55%
Statewide, as of June 10, DOH reported that 10,460,797 Floridians had received a vaccination with 1,801,720 receiving a first-dose only and 8,659,077 completing the one- or two-shot series.
Fifty-five percent of ages 12 and older had been vaccinated, up from 53% on June 3.
According to the DOH, 82% of those 65 and older had completed the one- or two-shot series, 71% of ages 60-64, 61% of ages 50-59, 51% of ages 40-49, 41% of ages 30-39, 34% of ages 20-29 and 24% of ages 12-19.
In Pasco County, 245,401 had been vaccinated out of a population of 549,517, or 51%, up 1% from June 3.
In Pinellas County, 486,973 had been vaccinated out of a population of 992,298, or 55%, up 1% from June 3.
The state no longer provides information about gender, ages or other demographic information as it had in the previous detailed county reports on vaccinations.
United States and global numbers
Johns Hopkins University of Medicine is still maintaining a COVID-19 dashboard on national and worldwide cases and deaths. As of 1:30 p.m. June 12, 33.45 million cases and 599,570 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 175.39 million cases had been reported worldwide and 3.78 million deaths. In addition, more than 2.3 billion had been vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.