Pasco County’s Planning and Development team could use residents’ ideas to help shape its future, and now is the time to share them.
The county is updating its Comprehensive Plan and to better inform its citizens, Planning and Development has created a website at www.pasco2050.com to explain the five-year process, as well as to offer surveys and opportunities for residents to speak out.
According to its website, “A comprehensive plan is a policy document that defines a community’s overarching vision for the future and identifies the steps needed to achieve that vision.”
Planning Director Nectarios Pittos explained that the county began the first step of the process last year by running diagnostics, understanding the different issues and opportunities that exist, and establishing internal coordination and public engagement. This year, he said, the goal has been to wrap up some of the diagnostics, while hosting listening sessions with different community stakeholder groups and public bodies to find out what are they seeing that are issues, opportunities, and ideas.
“That will go into a Community Issues and Ideas Report that should be coming out later this month,” Pittos said. “With that in hand, we can start to develop a vision and the plan framework in the latter half of year two.”
Pittos added that the county aims to have the comprehensive plan finished by 2025, but more than that, make sure the public can understand it and see their ideas reflected in it.
So far, the 2050 Plan website is getting a lot of traffic and Planning and Development is seeing a lot of good input, Pittos said. Residents are encouraged to even share things they liked about visiting other cities and locations, such as plazas, parks, certain kinds of businesses and development.
Residents also have opportunities to share concerns and things they’d like to see improved — not necessarily paving issues, but perhaps if they’re not excited about their neighborhoods. Pittos said something like that would give the Planning and Development team something to think about, like how to retrofit the neighborhood to make it a better place — and later on down the road, talk about neighborhood planning.
“Public input is very important,” Pittos said. “The plan is supposed to be the vision of the community, and the community sets the goals and objectives and policies that Pasco County as an organization will follow through on and implement. That will have a significant impact on how our economy ultimately looks and feels, how we experience our places here.”
Pasco County’s population has increased by 485,936 residents between 1970 and 2020, and it’s expected to keep growing, according to its website.
