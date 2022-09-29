Land O’ Lakes — Since early this morning, Pasco Schools work crews have been out conducting checks on schools, looking for possible damage and flooding. Some schools reportedly are without power, and we are working with the local utilities to restore power.
Pasco County Schools is closing the 10 hurricane shelters located at schools this morning and beginning the process of cleaning the shelters and preparing them for our students and staff to return.
All schools and district offices are closed today and Friday.
"We expect to be able to return to return to school and to work on Monday, October 3," the district said in a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.