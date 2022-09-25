Land O’ Lakes — Pasco County Schools announced Sunday that all schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian.
Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning made the decision after consulting with Pasco Emergency Operations Center and district staff.
Schools and offices will be Tuesday and Wednesday. This includes PLACE, ASEP, all after-school programs, athletic events and practices, and all extracurricular events.
