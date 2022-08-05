Pasco Schools opens call center to answer school bus questions

LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Schools has opened a Transportation Call Center to answer any questions that parents might have as the start of the school year approaches on Aug. 10.
The center opened Friday, Aug. 5. The goal is to proactively provide parents an opportunity to get their questions answered prior to the start of the school year next Wednesday.
Starting on the first day of school and for seven additional days, the call center will remain open for two shifts corresponding with the time that school buses are on the road. The schedule and numbers to call are listed below.
Every school year, parents have questions about bus routes and pickup times. This year some significant changes – such as the elimination of courtesy busing in middle school and high school, and some adjusted bell times – are likely to result in inquiries.
The call center will be taking calls on the following schedule:
Aug. 5, 8, and 9 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 10 through 19 from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The numbers to call to reach the Transportation Call Center are:
- 813-794-2500
- 727-774-2500
- 352-524-2500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.