Come August 23, voters in Pasco County will have an opportunity to vote for the next school board members as three of the five seats are open. In District 1, the candidates vying for your vote are Al Hernandez, Stephen Meisman, and James Washington.
In a debate hosted by the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce on July 13, the three candidates used their time to answer questions pertaining to the property tax referendum, whether Pasco’s superintendent should be elected or appointed, how to improve public schools declining a letter grade, parental rights and more. Tampa Bay Times educational staff writer Jeffrey Solochek served as the moderator for the evening.
Q: Pasco County School district employees are among the lowest paid in the Tampa Bay area. What is your stance on the property tax referendum? If you don’t support it, how would you pay for raises?
Washington: I think we need to support the referendum. My biggest concern with the referendum is the timing, and what I mean is the fact that every other district in our surrounding districts has passed this program already, and in some cases, they’re about to renew the referendum for a second time and we are just getting on board. This is not the time to be asking for more money. Unfortunately, our schools need it, our teachers need it, we deserve it. As a schoolteacher for 16 years, I can’t tell you the last time I actually had a quality raise to help support my family. The state of Florida has given raises to beginning teachers and it has alienated some of us at the top. Those of us who have had 10-12 years of experience in the district are finding ourselves making equal pay to somebody who has no experience.
Hernandez: I’m a businessman. I looked into what’s going on in the district with the taxes. Nobody wants to get an increase in taxes. The unfortunate part of it is that as a community we’re not in a position to make a determination on that end. We have no choice because the teachers are leaving our county. When I started looking at the budget, two things became pretty evident. We have two budgets as a school district, one is a capital, and the other is an operational budget. My opponents talk about $1.47 billion, but when I started looking into it, guess what? That’s not the budget for the school board, and the state dictates where you’re going to put your funds, so when you talk about where the money goes, if you don’t know, look into it. Right now, we have 300 teachers’ vacancies. How are we going to teach our kids?
Meisman: First of all, when I was talking about the budget as $1.5 billion, (Hernandez) is right, it’s half the budget. So, are we saying that we can’t cut everywhere all $1.5 billion? We can find efficiencies all over the place. A government bureaucracy, we can’t find 10 percent? Half of that budget is discretionary, so we can’t find $50 million within 75? With my experience as a small business owner running budgets, finding efficiencies, it’s my niche. I’m not saying I’d be against a referendum if there wasn’t another way, but there is another way. We’re going to have to get some people to go to the school board and find cuts. It’s run inefficiently right now. There’s no chance we can’t find enough money to pay these people what they’re worth and recruit experienced people, not newbies. Let’s give the bus drivers more money too, they deserve at least a 35 percent increase.
Q: Pasco County is the largest school district in the nation to have an elected superintendent. Do you think that now is the time for a referendum to ask the voters whether they want to continue an elected superintendent or move to an appointed superintendent, and why?
Hernandez: I looked at every district to see if there was an equivalent difference between a superintendent that was elected and a superintendent that was hired. Two things became very evident; one, there’s absolutely no evidence that the school does better. The second thing is what does that mean to us from a financial perspective. When you have an elected superintendent, they’re maxed out on terms of their salary, it’s $163,000 a year. When you have an appointed superintendent and you have to do an actual search, you’re looking anywhere between $225,000 to $275,000. That’s the base salary for Pasco, and Pasco continues to grow, which means it’s going to cost us a lot more. At the end of the day, it’s not going to be a decision of the board, it’s a decision of the voters.
Meisman: My answer is an affirmative yes, this needs to be an appointed position. The superintendent cannot serve two masters. If you’ve got the board creating the rules that he’s supposed to enforce but he’s responsible to the voters for his job, what’s he going to do? We’re going to get what we have now, which is a superintendent that bullies the board. The result is, if we can get him appointed, we’re going to quibble over $50,000 or $80,000, in this budget? To hire the right talent? I’m not concerned about this.
Washington: This idea has been presented twice I believe in the last 15 years, and it hasn’t gotten the percentage that it needs. I think it’s up to us as the school board to make the decision and hold meetings where this public forum occurs. I’d like to see the best talent get the job, and if that means appointed, then it’s something we need to look at. In some cases, we can find the best candidate being elected. I know in several events that we’ve been in, the discussion comes down to the cost, but it’s also the turnover. In Hernando County, they’ve had an appointed superintendent and they’ve been through I think it’s three or four in the last decade. They’ve had a lot of expenses going out the door simply on the superintendent. Pasco County doesn’t have the funds to absorb that kind of finance. It’s another thing you as the taxpayers have to decide. Do you want more taxes going to a superintendent that may stay for a year or two?
Q: Sitting on the school board, there’s a 4-1 vote on something that you’re really passionate about, and you’re the holdout. How do you support what your colleagues have voted for and you’re super passionate against?
Meisman: You can be a holdout as a strategic way to try and influence things. So, if I see a vote coming that I think is going to be contentious, I’ll do what I can to try and influence the outcome of events. I never intend to be unkind, I’ll always be deferential. I do think the public deserves to know what’s going on, and if I think nonsense is happening and we have four people voting the wrong way, I’m going to go out there and tell the public. I’ll try to be compelling and go in with facts.
Washington: I think it all comes down to the word Al used a few minutes ago, and that’s integrity. If it is something that I feel passionate about, we have that discussion, but as a caveat to what Steve said, that is we have to make sure we’re doing this stuff in the sunshine. These conversations need to happen in board meetings, in the workshops, not behind closed doors, through email chains and things like that. My constituents in District 1 that I will be representing, I will value their input and, in some cases, I might be wrong, and that’s where the open dialogue may possibly change my mind.
Hernandez: I’m sitting on the Pasco-Hernando State College board of trustees, I was appointed by the governor to serve there. Not to be a puppet, but to serve. What that means is that it’s about integrity, it’s about what you believe to be right. When we talk about serving, we serve the kids. When you talk about what I’m going to do from a voting perspective, lets call it what it is, I’m going to vote for what I think is right with the underlying foundation that this is about our children and not about anybody else.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.