County changes zoning, allowing a 200-room hotel and other businesses to make a pitch for the site.
White sand and blue water have been the mainstays of Pasco’s man-made beach at SunWest Park in the county’s far northwest corner.
The Lift Adventure Park, a private vendor that contracts with the county, has provided more active recreation options, including wakeboarding, a water-based rope course and play area, camps and paddling activities.
But there has always been a bigger plan in mind for the 158-acre recreation area built on the old SunWest rock mines. The park includes a 70-acre spring-fed lake that was previously created by the mining operations, providing a centerpiece for a variety of activities.
This past week, the County Commission took the next step to begin to pull that larger vision together when it unanimously approved the land-use changes that would allow a 200-room hotel and other new water-related businesses on the site.
The land-use changes allow the county to seek proposals from businesses that might fit in with the park. The park’s master plan specifies that development must be related to the water. “For the commercial area, referred to as water-enhanced uses, retail and service establishments are limited to hotels, restaurants, event halls, cafe shops, among others,” said county spokesperson Ryan Hughes.
The nonresidential water-related uses are limited to a total of 210,000 square feet.
“The intended character of SunWest Park is to provide wider water recreational uses and limited commercial opportunities, which allow low intensity retail/commercial uses that provide beach park services while still protecting the environmentally sensitive areas of the property,” according to the information packet provided to the County Commission.
The map included with the packet also shows that the commercial uses would be established along the beach area.
Vern Phelps, who lives on a side street connected to Race Track Road, the main access into the park, said he and his neighbors were concerned about the traffic that park expansion will bring. He said people already come down his community’s private road despite signs.
Race Track Road, which provides access to the park from U.S. 19, is also privately maintained. “We never heard anything from the county telling us why they were using a private road for traffic,” Phelps said.
Commissioner Kathryn Starkey also questioned why the county would use a private road for access. Commission chairperson Jack Mariano said the plan is to eventually have the county take over maintenance on the road.
Pasco originally had a private manager for some features of the park but agreed to take over control several years ago with plans to further develop recreational options there.
Mariano, whose district includes SunWest Park, has been a big proponent of making improvements there. Mariano, who also chairs the county’s Tourist Development Council, recently supported the move to spend tourist tax money to expand the beach volleyball facilities at the park in hopes of attracting future tournaments.
Mariano said he looked forward to the next phase for SunWest Park.
“This is going to create a great opportunity,” he said.
