Hector Lopez was close to calling it quits to a baseball career that included five pennants and two world championships with the New York Yankees, and a reputation as a player who would to whatever was necessary to help his team.
In the spring of 1969, with his major league career behind him for two years, Lopez was still hanging on in the Washington Senators’ farm system hoping for one last chance at the Show. Then, his life took an unexpected turn. New Senators manager Ted Williams approached Lopez at the team's Plant City training camp with an offer. "How about managing our Triple-A team in Buffalo?" he asked Lopez.
"I was about to give it up," recalled the now-92-year-old Lopez, a longtime resident of Hudson who trained in St. Petersburg with the Yankees for several years. "The offer came out of nowhere. Out of the clear blue sky and he was looking for coaches."
And Lopez was in the right place at the right time.
"That's baseball for you," said Lopez.
What Lopez did not realize was that with the new job he was making history. He would become the first Black manager at the Triple-A level. This was six years before Frank Robinson became the first Black manager in the major leagues. The fact that he was making history didn't really dawn on Lopez.
"That wasn't on my mind," he said. "I just needed the work to pay the rent."
Lopez lasted only one year in Buffalo, which finished second from the bottom as a result of a shoddy roster that was handed to him. But his post-major league career continued with several scouting and coaching positions with the Yankees, capped by his final year of managing in 2008 when he helmed New York's Tampa Gulf Coast team.
Meanwhile, Lopez wasn't officially the first, but might as well have been the first Panamanian to make it to the majors — and certainly was his country's first full-timer. Humberto Robinson preceded Lopez by 22 days. Robinson, though, had a forgettable career and played in only 102 games over a 5-year major league career.
Originally signed by the Philadelphia Athletics, Lopez was promoted to the majors the same year that the A's moved to Kansas City in 1955. Lopez had four excellent years with KC and then his career trajectory changed dramatically in May of 1959, when he was shipped to the Yankees as part of a multi-player deal. Lopez was already having a banner season when the trade took place, and his success continued for the duration of the year. It would turn out that 1959 was Lopez's best season as he hit .283, slammed 22 homers and drove in 93 runs.
It may have been a career year with the bat, but Lopez admits he had troubles in the field as manager Casey Stengel "kept moving me around" from third base to the outfield. "I did boot a few, but that year I made up with it with the stick," said Lopez. "Casey would move me from one spot to another. It was tough. I had to get used to it. He was a very good manager, though. He just liked to do things differently. You could get three or four hits one day and the next day you're out of the starting lineup. He had a lot of horses, so he could do that."
Lopez never did have another full season quite like 1959, in part because he continued to be used in various platoon roles by Stengel and later, Ralph Houk.
"I thought I would be an everyday player when I got there, but it didn't work out that way," said Lopez. "So I just did my best to try and help the team in whatever way I could."
While Lopez did not match the success of the 1959 season, he did have a career series in 1961 when the Yankees beat the Cincinnati Reds in five games in the World Series. Lopez batted .333 and drove in seven runs. He got out-voted for the Series MVP by Whitey Ford, though, who won two games and set a new World Series record with 292/3 consecutive scoreless innings (that expanded to over 33 the next year).
"That sure was a great series for me," said Lopez. "I really did some damage with the stick."
Lopez focuses on the good memories, although he recalls that spring training in St. Petersburg in the early 1960s had its challenges off the field for him and other Black players.
"We rented a house in the colored section," he said. "We knew where to go and where not to go. We didn't go downtown and go to a movie. We stayed in our neighborhood."
Lopez finished his 12-year career with a formidable .269 batting average, 136 homers and 591 RBIs.
"I still watch a lot of baseball," said Lopez, who still plays golf about once a week. "I'm proud to have called myself a Yankee. I root for them and Tampa Bay, of course, my home team!"
Speaking of "home," Lopez has been married to his wife, Claudette, who he met at a Halloween dance in Panama in 1954, for 62 years. The secret to that successful marriage? He jokes, "A lot of, ‘Yes, dears!
