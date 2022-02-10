NEW PORT RICHEY — If there’s one person Pasco’s county commissioners love to see, it’s Bill Cronin of the Economic Development Corp.
It’s because he always seems to turn up with good news. On Jan. 25, he saved the big story for the end but in the meantime had a lot of joy to spread around to his eager audience.
Companies are looking at Pasco County, Cronin said, and the EDC has been showing them around.
“We are still doing really well,” he said.
In the business recruiting project pipeline, there are 66 leads, 76 active projects and three successes: one each in logistics and distribution, business and professional services, and advanced manufacturing.
Those three wins have produced $162.7 million in capital investment and 295 new jobs.
Advanced manufacturing is continuing, he said.
The goals are 14 wins, $100 million in capital investment and 1,200 jobs, so there’s room for more success in two areas, at least, he said.
There have been 15 first-quarter company visits out of an annual goal of 80; and 10 first-quarter workforce connections out of an annual goal of 22.
The website is getting a lot of visitors, and many are first-timers, Cronin said.
The Penny for Pasco report also was full of good news, with an announcement pending about the Eagle Industrial Park and the logistics and distribution target industry showing strong interest in Pasco County.
There should be another big announcement soon, he said.
“Our pipeline, 76 active projects, is double what we normally have,” he said. “We’re knocking capital investment numbers out of the park.”
Businesses are on the move again, and the EDC has had 15 meetings in the quarter and 10 workforce referrals.
Santander Consumer USA has moved into the old Super Target at State Road 54 and the Suncoast, Cronin said.
In the international program, Cronin also talked about the deal with Germerscheim, Germany.
“We finally have an agreement to promote each other’s regions and do more exchanges,” he said. A couple of companies from Germany have visited, and the consul-general is expected to visit sometime soon, Commission Chairman Kathryn Starkey said.
Cronin said the trade mission to Germany was a success, and there are expected to be more trips in the future.
In the SmartStart incubator program, there are 47 businesses, he added, though The Crate is not open yet.
Then he made the big Amazon announcement.
Amazon will be building a large facility at the intersection of State Road 52 and Bellamy Brothers Boulevard that will provide about 500 jobs.
Students studying at the career academies will be able to work on the robotics. “We told them, ‘We want the good stuff,’” Cronin said. “They listened and they delivered.”
It was one of four projects Amazon announced in Florida.
Cronin quoted a message from an Amazon executive, who said the location and workforce were the reasons for the company’s decision.
“AmSkills has received funding to really blow up our robotics training program,” Starkey said. “We’re real excited to help Amazon get their workforce.”
“What a big win,” said Commissioner Mike Moore as he congratulated Cronin and his team.
Looking at the growth on the 54 and 56 corridor, Moore said, what could they do to preserve the job-creating sites? Some have been lost. “Eventually, we could run out of space,” he said. “What could we do as a board to assure our residents five, 10, 20 years down the road that jobs are going to be here so they don’t have to leave this area?”
Cronin said the Master Planned Unit Developments they’ve been working on could keep people living, working and playing in the same area, which would deal with the traffic problems the region is facing, and making sure the tax base is paying for the components.
He said they have to make sure developers stick to their commitments to create employment centers and not trade employment centers for anything.
“I think that the jobs come first,” Cronin said. “If you’re going to trade it for housing and things like that, it totally throws the whole purpose for an MPUD out the window because if you don’t have the jobs in the MPUD, then you’re getting on the road and you’re driving somewhere else.”
Moore mentioned office space, and Starkey said blighted buildings could be redeveloped into needed office space. Cronin said three companies moved into buildings. Santander was an especially big win, he said, because it’s hard to find someone to take a space that large.
Having all those jobs is one thing, Starkey noted, but the workers need places to live.
“All those jobs require housing,” Starkey said. “And some of them need to be affordable. We’re going to have everyone living in Hernando if we don’t watch it.”
Moore said something like 50% to 60% of the people in the county go to Hillsborough to work, and Starkey said, “We would love to keep them here” and keep them off the roads.
She said she heard the Tampa Bay region has one of the tightest housing markets in the country, and one of the most expensive.
“And people still are moving here,” Cronin said. “What does that tell you?”
“We’re going good things,” Starkey said.
