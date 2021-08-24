DADE CITY — Pasco’s economic development efforts are still moving forward despite the COVID pandemic, according to Bill Cronin.
The chief executive of the county’s Economic Development Corporation delivered an upbeat third-quarter presentation to the County Commission at its regular meeting on Aug. 10, and said there are close to six companies that are between a final agreement and making an announcement before the end of the year.
“We are still in business,” he said. “A lot of people have slowed down on the decisionmaking process, but our pipeline remains full.”
Manufacturing, advanced manufacturing and high-tech firms are showing an interest, he said.
“These are exactly the kind of jobs we are seeking in the area,” Cronin noted, adding that he EDC is three-quarters of the way toward its goal on capital investment with $73.9 million out of a goal of $95 million, and 732 new jobs out of a total of 1,100.
The EDC still is meeting with companies despite COVID, and there have been 51 company visits to date out of a goal of 80, and 12 workforce connections, picking up from previous quarters. Conferences are still going on, whether they are virtual, hybrid or in-person, and the EDC has been active in that area as well.
In the Penny for Pasco section of the presentation, Cronin said there are seven ready sites with more than 2,000 acres, and the Eagle Industrial Park is under contract on State Road 52. He said he expects an announcement in the next couple of weeks.
They are getting proposals from an electric plane manufacturer, aircraft parts manufacturer, plastics-to-fuel manufacturer, and a warehouse and distribution company.
The EDC is making progress in other areas, including the CEO program and SmartStart.
Companies such as Santander Bank come here but usually don’t get involved in the community right away, but that’s changing and the bank has set up a business growth scholarship fund to focus on women- and minority-owned businesses, and eight businesses have been awarded funds.
Commissioners expressed appreciation to Cronin and the EDC for the work they’re doing.
“I appreciate your efforts, especially during this past year,” said Commissioner Mike Moore. “It’s great to see a lot of things in the pipeline.”
Cronin said he’s working on keeping businesses and jobs in the county, and not seeing them go to Hillsborough or other counties.
Commissioners Jack Mariano, Christina Fitzpatrick and Chairman Ron Oakey also expressed their appreciation for the work being done.
