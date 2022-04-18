PASCO COUNTY -- Pasco County Libraries is celebrating two branches that have a new look, the county said in a press release. The public is invited to see the dramatic changes at the New River Library and the Centennial Park Library as they are formally rededicated.
The New River Library Rededication will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, at 34043 State Road 54 in Wesley Chapel.
The Centennial Park Library Rededication will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, at 5740 Moog Road in Holiday.
Both ceremonies will feature remarks from county and library officials, a ribbon cutting, the formal rededication and light refreshments.
These projects, along with the pending South Holiday, Hugh Embry and Land O’ Lakes libraries remodels, are being funded through G.O. Bonds, which Pasco County voters approved in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.