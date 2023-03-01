Planned upgrades at Pasco County-owned Anclote River Park in Holiday triggered far-reaching excitement last summer with the announcement of adding a restaurant proposed by a Tampa Bay businessperson with a long history in restaurants and hospitality.
But the plan has hit a snag because the land under the park also has a long history.
Old signs at the park indicate that the land holds both a Native American burial mound and an old spring called The Spanish Well.
No work to change the land use, allowing the construction, can happen until the county gets a reading on whether the development might impact nearby cultural sites.
Similar sites dot Florida’s West Coast where indigenous people lived centuries ago before the Spanish came to Florida. Some sites have been saved, while others have been bulldozed. Recently, the Oelsner Mound in Port Richey, a ceremonial site on the Pithlachascotee River surrounded by a neighborhood, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
A consultant hired by the county in January examined previous archaeological information about the Anclote River Park site and concluded that it also is potentially eligible for National Register listing. The consultant, Stantec Consulting Services Inc., said a comprehensive study of the area had not yet been done and recommended taking soil samplings from locations across the park.
Previous samplings have turned up numerous artifacts, but the consultant noted that no evidence of burials had been found. The map in the consultant’s report shows that the areas of archaeological interest overlap with locations of previous studies and at least a portion of the footprint of the planned new development.
A county ordinance requires that, when financially able, the county “shall inventory all known natural, archaeological, historic, or cultural resources for use in analyzing future development and preserve these districts, sites, buildings, structures, and objects in accordance with the applicable regulations.
“Completion and publication of the inventory shall be accomplished prior to the issuance of any permit for activity which might create a direct or indirect adverse impact to cultural resources.”
Last summer, the Pasco County Commission approved Keith Overton’s plan to build a themed restaurant and other recreational amenities at the park. Overton spent 24 years as president of the Tradewinds Island Resort and the RumFish Grill in St. Pete Beach, plus four spinoff locations, as well as OCC Roadhouse & Museum in Clearwater, a motorcycle-themed business with an entertainment venue.
According to the county, the restaurant, which could have a theme similar to Overton’s other restaurants, would be 22,000 square feet with indoor/outdoor seating. There would also be floating docks, a water sports concession and space for live entertainment.
There was plenty of public reaction to the proposal. Some were excited about the first Pasco park with a restaurant, but its location on the river brought other attention, too. Residents voiced concern that park development would take away some of the natural charm. Others in Tarpon Springs on the Pinellas County side of the river were concerned about congestion on the Anclote.
In a Sept. 16 letter to county officials, then-Tarpon Springs city attorney Thomas Trask said the city is the official sponsor of the Anclote River Channel, its city limits are directly across the river from the park and the river is “the life blood” of the iconic Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks and its working waterfront. He asked Pasco officials to add the city as an interested party as land use changes are proposed for the development.
Pasco officials are in the process of procuring services to conduct the more extensive archaeological survey, said county spokesperson Ryan Hughes.
