The county government is opening several sandbag stations so homeowners can protect their property from potential flooding in low-lying areas, the county announced in a press release.
Tropical Depression Fred is expected to bring heavy rain to the area late Saturday into Sunday.
Sand and sandbags are available 24 hours at the following self-serve locations, until further notice:
- W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr. Park, 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
- Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Rd., Hudson
- Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel
- Land O’ Lakes Recreation Center, 3032 Collier Pkwy., Land O’ Lakes
- Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
- Zephyrhills Fire Station 2, 6907 Dairy Road., Zephyrhills
Crews will restock sand between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags. Learn how to properly use them here: bit.ly/PascoSandbags.
Pasco County Emergency Management is monitoring the storm and working with other county departments to pump down standing water in low-lying areas around the county. If you live in an area prone to flooding, now is the time to prepare, the county said. Double-check your Disaster Kit, and have a plan to stay with family, friends or a local hotel. Avoid driving or playing in floodwaters.
Monitor local media and weather outlets for the latest tropical weather updates.
Pasco County Customer Service is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have any questions or concerns, call (727) 847-2411 or chat online at MyPasco.net.
