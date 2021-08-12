The county government is opening several sandbag stations so homeowners can protect their property from potential flooding in low-lying areas, the county announced in a press release.

Tropical Depression Fred is expected to bring heavy rain to the area late Saturday into Sunday.

Sand and sandbags are available 24 hours at the following self-serve locations, until further notice: 

Crews will restock sand between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags. Learn how to properly use them here: bit.ly/PascoSandbags.

Pasco County Emergency Management is monitoring the storm and working with other county departments to pump down standing water in low-lying areas around the county. If you live in an area prone to flooding, now is the time to prepare, the county said. Double-check your Disaster Kit, and have a plan to stay with family, friends or a local hotel. Avoid driving or playing in floodwaters.

Monitor local media and weather outlets for the latest tropical weather updates.

Pasco County Customer Service is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.  If you have any questions or concerns, call (727) 847-2411 or chat online at MyPasco.net.