Port Richey, FL (34668)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High around 85F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.