Just as it’s important to learn how to restart someone’s heart if they fall into cardiac arrest, it’s helpful to know when to recognize the signs of someone experiencing a mental health crisis and how to help them through it.
The UF/IFAS Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service will offer its first virtual Mental Health First Aid skills-based training course for anyone 18 years and older who wants to learn how best to respond to a mental health crisis. A limited number of spots are available for the July 22 course, and more will be offered in the future.
The cost to participate is $40 per person. Pre-coursework will be assigned to introduce participants to the topic and must be completed by July 20. The course is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 22 through Zoom. Registration can be filled out by visiting bit.ly/3Q4X7fN.
“I think the first thing people need to understand about this training is that it applies to everybody — it applies to your coworkers and your home life at the same time,” said Whitney Elmore, county extension director for UF/IFAS Pasco.
Participants will walk away with a better understanding of how to implement an action plan, better known as A.L.G.E.E. (Assess, Listen, Give, Encourage, Encourage).
The first step involved is Assessing the situation whether someone is attempting suicide or harming someone, in which case, Elmore said, you need to call 9-1-1. The next step is to Listen nonjudgmentally, and to Give reassurance and information. It’s about hope and helping individuals see there is a way out of the situation, Elmore said. Lastly, you want to Encourage them to seek appropriate and professional help and keep Encouraging them to seek self-help and other support strategies, which will be brought up in the training exercises.
“That plan helps to take the guesswork out of how to understand, identify, and respond to these kinds of situations,” Elmore said.
Being prepared with mental health training not only equips you to handle situations with confidence but also gives the person in crisis help that may otherwise by unavailable. Elmore said she’s been told by different people how they froze when a mental health crisis came up but having an action plan has made them more comfortable to get involved with the situation.
Elmore stated that the National Council for Mental Wellbeing has said up to 76 percent of workers alone will themselves face or be faced with a coworker that is having a mental health crisis within the next year.
“We want that to translate into more people in the public that are having a mental health crisis getting that mental health first aid,” she said. “We want it to be as common as CPR.”
The course will offer a mixture of watching videos, participating in group exercises, some lectures, question and answer sessions, and techniques to reinforce what people are learning with a practice component.
Elmore said she is working with a colleague to be able to offer this course two to four times a year. The community can search for mental health training courses that are being offered in areas near them by visiting www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org. Elmore can be reached for questions about the course by calling 352-518-0156.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.