PASCO COUNTY -- There are additional opportunities to apply for financial assistance through the Pasco Helping with Emergency Assistance Relief for Tenants (H.E.A.R.T.) 2.0 program.
Pasco Community Development is partnering with local nonprofits to help pay bills if you rent in Pasco PascCounty and meet the program guidelines.
An online portal is now open 24/7 through May 31. Apply online at bit.ly/PascoHEART
The Pasco H.E.A.R.T. 2.0 program can pay up to 18 months of bills for qualifying renters. Bills eligible for payment include rent and utilities (water and electric).
To qualify, your household must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income and you must have a past due rent/utility bill. You must also prove Pasco residency and have experienced a COVID-19 economic impact.
Pasco County received funding for this program through the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. For more information or questions about this program or the application process, call Pasco County Customer Service at 727-847-2411.
