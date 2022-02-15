Pasco Community Development is partnering with local nonprofits to help pay your bills directly if you rent in PascoCounty and meet the program guidelines.
An online portal will be available during ten-day windows, beginning the second Monday of each month in 2022, beginning on Feb. 14 and available for 10 days each month.
You can apply online at bit.ly/PascoHEART.
The Pasco H.E.A.R.T. 2.0 program can pay up to 18 months of bills for qualifying renters. Bills eligible for payment include rent and utilities (water and electric).
To qualify, your household must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income; you must have a past due rent/utility bill; and you must prove Pasco residency and have experienced a COVID-19 economic impact.
Pasco County received funding for this program through the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. For more information or questions about this program or the application process, call Pasco County Customer Service at (727) 847.2411.
