Sheriff’s Office to help distribute food
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office will join Farm Share and Shady Hills United Methodist Church for a free community food distribution at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.
The church is at 15925 Greenglen Lane, Shady Hills, and the event is first-come, first served.
Starkey Ranch center featured in magazine
Pasco’s new Starkey Ranch Theatre Library and Culture Center has been recognized for its design, being featured in Library Journal’s “Year in Architecture 2021” issue.
The library, which opened in August 2021, was recognized for incorporating nature in its design. The use of soft, natural light in the lobby and natural wood in the main entryways is designed to help connect people with the outdoor environment.
“To be recognized by such a distinguished publication as Library Journal is quite an honor for Pasco County Libraries,” said communications program manager Bob Harrison. “We’re proud of the innovative design of the Starkey TLC and how the community has responded to it.”
The Starkey Ranch TLC joins three other libraries in being featured for reflecting nature in building design: Brooklyn Public Library’s Greenpoint Library and Environmental Education Center; the Newark Public Library in New Jersey; and the Ledding Library in Milwaukie, Ore.
Craft brewery celebrates two years
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Liquid Garage Co. brewery and taproom is celebrating its two-year anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 11. While COVID-19 was a challenge for all small businesses, Liquid Garage was able to maintain the quality of craft beer production while growing its team and offering the best customer experience.
"As a small craft beer brewery, we have been blessed by the support of our community. It is with great pride that we will be hosting our two-year anniversary party on December 11,” said co-owner Paul Roberts. The event starts at 4 p.m. with music from local artists, food from local small business, Super Galactic BBQ and craft beer from Liquid Garage Co.
Nicolle Ashline, co-owner and tap room manager added, "As part of our mission we will be launching our Twelve Days of Beer charity drive for Feeding Tampa Bay."
Visit https://theliquidgarage.com/ for details on the event including links to the Twelve days of Beer event with Feeding Tampa Bay, Mike Tobias Master Brewer Fundraiser, Metropolitan Ministries and many other charities and organizations Liquid Garage Co supports throughout the season and throughout the year.
Stretch studio opens in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL — StretchLab recently opened a new studio in Wesley Chapel at 1281 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. The studio introduces people of all ages and fitness levels to the various health and wellness benefits of working with highly trained flexologists in an open, modern, fun and approachable environment.
StretchLab Wesley Chapel is owned and operated by Steve Ojeshina. Before deciding to open his own StretchLab studio, Ojeshina worked as a mechanical engineer in the auto industry for 28 years in various countries such as China, Japan and Australia. After retiring in 2017, Steve ventured in the world of franchising in Florida.
“Whether one is recovering from an injury, accident, looking to improve their golf game or recover their muscles and joints, StretchLab is the perfect place to ease any pain,” Ojeshina said. “By experiencing the one-on-one stretching sessions, people will realize how much better they feel and live a better life overall.”
StretchLab Wesley Chapel can be reached online at www.stretchlab.com/location/wesleychapel, by email at wesleychapel@stretchlab.com or by phone at (813) 771-0411. StetchLab is always looking for new talent to join its team. If interested, please feel free to contact the studio for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.