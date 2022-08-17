School bus call center open
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Schools has opened a transportation call center to answer any questions that parents might have.
The call center will be open for two shifts corresponding with the time that school buses are on the road. The call center will be taking calls through Aug. 19 from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The numbers to call to reach the transportation call center are 813-794-2500, 727-774-2500, and 352-524-2500.
Every school year, parents have questions about bus routes and pickup times. This year some significant changes — such as the elimination of courtesy busing in middle school and high school, and some adjusted bell times — are likely to result in inquiries.
Adoption fees waived Aug. 27
Pasco County Animal Services will participate in the annual Clear the Shelters event Saturday, Aug. 27. Adoption fees for all available dogs and cats will be waived.
Pasco residents will be required to purchase a county license for each pet adopted. Adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations and microchipping.
The event will be from noon to 6:30 p.m. at Pasco County Animal Services, Building A (Adoption Center), 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O’ Lakes.
“Our Adoption Center is full of amazing animals ready for forever homes,” said PCAS Director Mike Shumate. “This is the perfect time to take home a furry family member.”
This year’s campaign will feature online donations through Greater Good Charities. Those interested in donating to PCAS and other participating shelters can visit ClearTheSheltersFund.org.
Construction starts on new tower at park
Enjoy views high above Crews Lake Wilderness Park once again.
Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources said construction on a new observation tower was scheduled to begin Aug. 15.
Attractions include ADA accessibility on the first floor, beautiful scenery and unique wildlife.
The 25-foot, three-story tower is set to open in January. The roughly $500,000 project was funded through a Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program grant and the Go 4 Pasco General Obligation Bond. This project replaces the old tower, which was demolished in 2019. Visitors might experience minor closures in the parking area while construction is in progress. Use caution and avoid work areas.
Early voting underway
The early voting period for the 2022 Primary Election runs through Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following 12 locations countywide:
• West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey
• Hudson Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson
• J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex, 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd., Holiday
• Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey
• Odessa Community Center, 1627 Chesapeake Drive, Odessa
• Land O' Lakes Recreation Complex, 3032 Collier Pkwy., Land O' Lakes
• Pasco County Utilities Administration Building, 19420 Central Blvd., Land O' Lakes
• New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel
• Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus, 3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel
• Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel
• Alice Hall Community Center, 38116 Fifth Ave., Zephyrhills
• East Pasco Government Center, 14236 Sixth St., Dade City
Early voting is no longer available at South Holiday Library and Advent Health Center Ice. Election Day precincts/polling places may have changed due to redistricting but you can vote at any early voting site. Visit PascoVotes.gov for wait times at all locations.
Voters must present photo and signature identification when early voting or voting a provisional ballot. To expedite voting, voters with address updates are encouraged to call the elections' office at 800-851-8754 or update their voter record online at https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home before going to vote.
Roads will be in the pink
Drivers on Pasco County roads might notice something a little strange over the next several months: pink roads. It’s part of an asphalt pavement rejuvenation project underway on county roads.
From now through fall, Pasco County Public Works crews will apply a substance called Reclamite, an asphalt pavement penetrating rejuvenator to roadways to seal them, preventing air and water intrusion. The process is designed to improve pavement durability and extend the life of the road — paving the way for lower maintenance costs in the future. The process can add up to five years of life to the road and costs a lot less than repaving.
Crews are spraying the rejuvenator on select arterial and collector roads. The first stretch of road being treated is Aripeka Road from U.S. 19 to the Pasco County line.
Initially, the substance applied to the road will appear pink, but disappears after about 30 minutes.
Work hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect single lane closures with message boards directing traffic. Initial projects are expected to take 60 days to complete.
This is the first phase of the pavement rejuvenation project, and additional roads will be treated each year based on need.
