Pasco rededicating upgraded libraries
Pasco County Libraries is celebrating two branches that have a new look, the county said in a press release. The public is invited to see the dramatic changes at the New River Library and the Centennial Park Library as they are formally rededicated.
The New River Library rededication was held April 21 at 34043 State Road 54 in Wesley Chapel.
The Centennial Park Library Rededication will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, at 5740 Moog Road in Holiday.
The ceremony will feature remarks from county and library officials, a ribbon cutting, the formal rededication and light refreshments.
These projects, along with the pending South Holiday, Hugh Embry and Land O’ Lakes libraries remodels, are being funded through G.O. bonds, which Pasco County voters approved in 2018.
River Ridge brings ‘Spongebob’ to stage
The Royal Knight Stage Company of River Ridge High School will be presenting “The Spongebob Musical at The Center of the Arts at River Ridge, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey.
Performance dates are Thursday, April 28 (preview), Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 1, at 2 p.m. The ticket price is $10 in advance, $12 day of show, $15 preferred seating (front center rows) and $5 for the Thursday preview. Tickets are available on-line at royalstageco.com or at the River Ridge High School. The phone number is 727-774-7386.
The production features a multicultural cast of 32 River Ridge High School students in the cast and crew. The cast features seniors Chaasad Fearing, Robert Matson, Chelsea Christopher, Jacob Andrews, and Shawna Hopper. Mallory Quinn from ABASI Dance Lab is the choreographer, Darrell Huling is the vocal and musical director with the theater teacher, David O’Hara, directing the production.
Speaker to discuss New Urbanism
People Places LLC will be hosting Rick Cole, executive director of Congress for the New Urbanism, at a special edition of the Talk About Town series Monday, May 2.
New Urbanism is an urban design and planning approach that promotes the creation of human-scaled development using age-old principles that are responsible for some of the greatest cities and communities around the world.
Talk About Town is a community discussion series that provides an opportunity for community members to get involved in local revitalization efforts. It is held at Ordinance One, 5738 Main St., New Port Richey, from 6 to 7 p.m. with an opening mingle at 5:30 p.m. This event is open to the public and free to attend.
The Congress for the New Urbanism advocates for the architecture of community in America’s cities and towns. Cole also teaches urban policy at Occidental College.
Pasco 4-H hosts summer day camps
Pasco County Cooperative Extension will be holding Summer Day Camps from June 15 to July 20, hosted by Pasco 4-H.
The program is designed to explore science, art, cooking, sewing, animals and a lot more.
The camps are for kids ages 5 to 18, and will be held on the above dates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various locations in Pasco County. Register at bit.ly/4HSummerCamp2022.
Activities will include horseback riding, science experiments, arts & crafts and cooking.
The cost for each camp ranges from $20 to $30 per child. Spots are limited, so register today.
Animal Services offers vaccines, microchips
Pasco County Animal Services will team up with Petco Love for a free, drive-thru vaccine and microchip event on Saturday, May 21.
“We encourage pet parents in Pasco to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets,” said PCAS director Mike Shumate. “All you have to do is pull up in your car, and our team will take care of the rest — administering shots and inserting microchips.”
The event will take place at Lokey Subaru, 11613 U.S. 19, Port Richey, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Register at bit.ly/3OrUR1h.
You must register ahead of time, and space is limited. You can bring up to three pets per family. Dogs must be leashed, and cats must remain in carriers, while you stay in your vehicle.
Check your pet’s vet record to determine which services are needed. Rabies vaccines require you to purchase a county pet license.
Masks no longer a must on buses
GoPasco County Public Transportation is no longer requiring riders or drivers to wear a mask on buses. This follows a federal court order overturning the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mask mandate that had been in effect since February 2021.
The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks while using indoor public transportation; however, its mask order is no longer in effect.
To see a complete list of GoPasco routes and schedules, please visit GoPasco.com.
Hospital chaplains offer free grief support
The grief journey can be difficult, especially when you feel alone. The chaplains at Morton Plant Mease hospitals offer support to the community with free virtual community forums using Microsoft Teams.
The next series begins Tuesday, May 10, and has four sessions. Each session is offered at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and repeated at noon the following day. The schedule is:
Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11 — Understanding Grief
Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25 — Sorting Through Feelings
Tuesday, June 7 and Wednesday, June 8 — Finding and Providing Support
Tuesday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 22 — Exploring Secondary Losses
To register or for more information, email mpmbereavement@baycare.org or call 727-462-7995.
