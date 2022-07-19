Rescue Riders are back
PORT RICHEY — After a two-year hiatus, a first aid program for motorcyclists called Rescue Riders is being offered for local riders. Motorcyclists completing this program can join Rescue Riders and help save a motorcyclist who has had a crash and keep them alive until first responders arrive.
For more information, contact David Cruz at 727-457-8522. The next program offering is Labor Day weekend.
Vote-by-mail ballots on the way
Pasco Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley announced more than 116,000 vote-by-mail ballots for the Aug. 23 primary election were mailed out July 14 to voters with requests already on file. Ballots to uniformed and overseas citizens were mailed July 8.
Voted ballots must be returned to the elections office by 7 p.m. Aug. 23.
Please allow sufficient time for first-class delivery by the U.S. Postal Service, or hand-deliver ballots to any of the three Supervisor of Elections Offices in Pasco County. Voted ballots are also accepted at early voting sites, but may not be turned in at the polls on Election Day. Information on office locations and early voting sites is available at PascoVotes.gov.
For eligible voters who did not previously request a ballot, they are still available by calling the elections office, by submitting the request in writing, or by using the online request form on PascoVotes.gov.
Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be forwarded but can be mailed to a temporary mailing address if outside of Pasco County. Voters are encouraged to confirm their mailing address when ordering a vote-by-mail ballot. The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
Voters may pick up ballots for themselves at any of the three elections' offices until Sunday, Aug. 14. Those picking up ballots on behalf of someone will need a written request from the voter, designating them as the person authorized to carry out the ballot. The designee will be asked to provide a photo ID and to complete an affidavit before releasing the ballot to them.
DOH-Pasco offers immunizations
The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County will offer no-cost school immunizations for school-aged children 5-18 on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10841 Little Road, New Port Richey; and on Monday, July 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 13941 15th St., Dade City.
If you can't make one of the two days listed, call 727-619-0300, option No. 1, to schedule an appointment.
District reboots Citizens’ Academy
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Schools is accepting applications for the third year of its Citizens’ Academy to give members of the public an in-depth, insiders’ look at every aspect of the school district.
The academy will consist of eight monthly meetings beginning in August. Five meetings will be held during the day and three meetings will take place in the evening. Sessions will be a combination of informational lessons, tours, and classroom presentations. Participants will visit several of Pasco County's diverse schools; meet with district leaders, school personnel, and principals; and learn about special programs, curriculum, athletics, budget, student nutrition, school safety initiatives, and more.
The academy class will consist of 30 to 50 members from the community. The first class will be held Aug. 18. The final meeting and graduation is set for April 27.
Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to apply online at www.pascoschools.org/comm/page/ca by July 24. Those selected will be notified via email the week of July 25.
Childbirth classes scheduled
TRINITY — HCA Florida Trinity Hospital hosts a variety of childbirth education classes.
• Understanding Childbirth — Refresher and Tour: For moms who have had a child but are looking for a refresher in understanding birth. The class includes a tour of labor, delivery, recovery, post-partum and information on the hospital’s Infant Safety and Security Program. This class is $10 per couple.
• Understanding Childbirth, Breastfeeding, Newborn Care and Tour: Taught by a registered nurse educator, this class is designed to prepare you and your support person for the birth of your baby, breastfeeding and newborn care. This class also include a tour. This class is $20 per couple.
• Understanding Breastfeeding, Newborn Care and Tour: Learn about the health benefits of breastfeeding with a focus on fundamentals and how to access support, your new role as a parent, the baby's homecoming and basic infant care. This class is $10 per couple.
• Tour of obstetrics: You will visit the labor, delivery, recovery, postpartum rooms and learn about the Infant Safety and Security Program. Tours are also offered with our in-person classes.
Classes are at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, 9330 State Road 54, Trinity.
PHSC makes DOE list
Pasco-Hernando State College made the U.S. Department of Education College Affordability and Transparency List for lowest net price and lowest tuition. Lowest net price and lowest tuition lists include colleges in the lowest (bottom 10%) among all ranked schools. Net price is cost of attendance minus grant and scholarship aid. Tuition reports include tuition and required fees.
“PHSC is proud to be recognized as among the most affordable colleges in the nation,” said PHSC President Timothy L. Beard. “We have worked diligently to keep tuition and fees low without compromising the quality of instruction, facilities or support services. PHSC is committed to our open-door policy — to provide our district with accessible, affordable, high-quality higher education and workforce training.”
Considered among the most cost-effective public colleges in the nation, PHSC has not raised tuition since the 2012-13 academic year. PHSC now serves more than 14,000 students annually and has conferred approximately 57,000 degrees and certificates.
PHSC is currently enrolling and registering students for the fall 2022 term. For more information, visit phsc.edu.
Sunshine Health supports Lighthouse
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind has received a $4,000 Community Connections Investment Grant from Sunshine Health.
The Sunshine Health grant is being used to provide vision rehabilitation for teens, adults and seniors. With this training and support, clients develop the knowledge, skills, and safe behaviors needed to successfully compensate for vision loss and they have the ability to self-advocate for services and support when they feel their mental or physical health is at risk. This is in line with Sunshine Health’s goal to help Floridians in need by addressing housing, homelessness services, mental health, short-term financial needs, and food insecurity.
"We’re proud to support Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind," said Nathan Landsbaum, Sunshine Health Plan president and chief executive. "The work they do helps their clients become more empowered and self-sufficient, which makes our communities stronger and healthier."
Lighthouse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency that operates in Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties. Its mission is to educate, empower, and employ people who are visually impaired and blind. Learn more about Lighthouse at www.lvib.org.
New learning center to open
NEW PORT RICHEY — A new Huntington Learning Center has opened its doors to students struggling with basic skills in mathematics, reading, study skills, test anxiety and other factors that play a role in academic achievement.
Huntington will offer personalized instruction by certified teachers to New Port Richey/Trinity and surrounding area students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The center, at 4411 Rowan Road New Port Richey, will have a grand opening festival Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to providing on-site instruction, Huntington will also work with local schools to ensure that area educators and guidance counselors are aware of the services that are offered to struggling students. The center will also offer courses to help students prepare for the SAT and ACT.
“We welcome Huntington Learning Center to New Port Richey and are pleased that the students in West Pasco will have a local center they can utilize,” Tim McClain, president and chief executive of the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.
For more information, call 1-800 CAN LEARN, 727-807-7108 or visit https://huntingtonhelps.com.
