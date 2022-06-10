Bilirakis honors Vietnam veterans at picnic
NEW PORT RICHEY — Knights of Columbus Assembly 2882 partnered with Humana Health to host a picnic for Vietnam veterans over the Memorial Day weekend at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church’s Foynes Center.
More than 70 veterans and family members enjoyed the picnic.
U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis attended and spoke about the role of the military, especially those honored on Memorial Day, in keeping all Americans free.
He particularly noted the unique challenges that faced Vietnam veterans returning home after the cessation of hostilities some 50 years ago and the large number of retired veterans living in Pasco County.
Sierra Club meetup June 15 on hardbottom habitats
The June 15 virtual Meet Up of the Adventure Coast Group will feature Kate Suchanec, an environmental specialist with Florida DEP's Big Bend Seagrasses Aquatic Preserves. She is the habitat specialist for the seagrass monitoring program and efforts to establish a hardbottom monitoring program.
The Big Bend Seagrasses Aquatic Preserve was established in 1985 and spans more than 984,000 acres and over 150 miles of coastline. It is the largest aquatic preserve and one of the most pristine places in Florida.
The virtual meeting is from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at https://tinyurl.com/2p8jtp5x.
More information is at www.sierraclub.org/florida/adventure-coast; Facebook at Sierra Club Adventure Coast Group; email sierraclubadventurecoastcc@gmail.com; or call 352-277-3330.
Doctor donates $1,600 to Camp Idlewild
LAND O' LAKES — Dr. Allison Hull, Internal Medicine & Pediatrics at Florida Medical Clinic, recently donated $1,600 through the FMC Foundation of Caring to support Camp Idlewild of Florida. The money will go directly to their scholarship fund, which helps make camp a reality for special needs children who are unable to attend a traditional camp.
Camp Idlewild of Florida is a non-profit camp in Land O’ Lakes, founded by William “Bill” and Irene Roach. They shared a vision and a dream to develop a summer camp for children with special needs after their grandson was diagnosed with autism. Built on 140 private acres, Camp Idlewild is surrounded by serene landscape and features a 65-acre spring fed lake and offers innovative programs that allow children with special needs to flourish.
