Roller Derby invites new members
PORT RICHEY — Revolution Roller Derby, a mixed-gender flat-track roller derby league, is hosting an open recruitment practice every Tuesday at Spinnations, 8345 Congress St., Port Richey. Open recruitment times are 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Participants can soak up a lot of Roller Derby knowledge, sharpen skating skills and have fun burning off calories. No experience is necessary. The group has some loaner gear, but encourages participants to buy their own gear.
Skaters will need the following: Helmet, mouth guard, elbow and knee pads, wrist guards, and water. A signed waiver is required. It’s all-inclusive and 18-plus. This is a family-friendly environment.
For more information, email RevolutionRDPress@gmail.com or call/text 727-280-7981.
Tax offices collect $13,000 for foster kids
In March, the Pasco County Tax Collector’s offices accepted donations totaling $13,179 on behalf of “Fostering Change Foster Closet,” a nonprofit program that was created to provide children who are removed from their homes and put into foster care with needed clothing, personal care supplies and even food.
Based in Pasco County, Fostering Change Foster Closet offers help to any child who has entered foster care and was unable to bring even the most basic of personal care needs from their home at the time of removal.
It is estimated that in the Suncoast region more than 3,900 children are removed for their homes each year and placed into foster care.
For more details regarding this charitable promotion, or services provided by the Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office, contact Greg Giordano, assistant tax collector, at 727-847-8179, or visit www.pascotaxes.com. For more information about Fostering Care Foster Closet, visit https://fosteringchangecloset.com/ or contact George Agovino, founder and director, at 813-421-1958.
CARES (Community Aging & Retirement Services) has been named the charitable organization for May. All proceeds from the promotional effort will benefit the CARES “We Help” campaign.
CARES provides services to vulnerable seniors who need meals, home health care, home maintenance and help with pet care. Without the help provided by CARES, many seniors would be unnecessarily placed in nursing homes or possibly even perish alone. For more information about CARES and the various services available to seniors and their loved ones, contact Jemith Rosa at 727-863-6868 or visit the website at www.CARESFL.org.
Tracking system can help find lost adults
One of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s most common calls for service is to find missing people, which includes those who have wandered away from where they should be.
Cognitive conditions can affect one’s ability to recognize familiar places and faces, which can lead to individuals wandering away from where they’re supposed to be. People of all ages can find themselves lost and confused. The stress of a loved one wandering weighs heavily on caretakers and family. When someone is reported as missing, the Sheriff’s Office’s goal is to bring them home safe.
You can reduce the risks associated with wandering by incorporating trackable technology. SafetyNet Tracking Systems was developed to help public safety agencies bring loved ones with cognitive conditions home when they go missing. Once an individual is reported missing, SafetyNet is notified and activates their device. Upon activation, the device emits a continuous radio frequency signal for rescue teams to track.
If you have a loved one who is prone to wandering, you can learn more by visiting http://safetynettracking.com or calling 727-844-7781.
Sheriff spreads word about autism program
People with autism can be misunderstood by someone who does not know they are living with autism or has never met someone with autism. Interactions with first responders in an emergency like a car crash or a report of a missing individual can be hectic or scary. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has several ways to ensure these interactions are helpful for all involved.
PCSO has implemented the Autism Awareness Program, providing first responders with information on an individual from a guardian. Should an incident arise where an individual with autism cannot verbally communicate their information, the Autism Awareness Program can provide helpful information, through an identification card the person carries with critical information to make the interaction a positive one.
Not only does this card contain information such as an individual's name, address and emergency contact, but also ways in which first responders can connect with individuals. For example, if an individual loves a certain TV show or animal, deputies and other first responders can use that as a conversation starter to assist in refocusing an individual's attention away from the stressful situation.
Those wishing to request one of PSO’s Autism Awareness Program cards should email PSOCares@pascosheriff.org.
