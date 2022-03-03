Pasco joins Great American Cleanup
Keep Pasco Beautiful is teaming up with Pasco County and recruiting volunteers for the annual Great American Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5, at various locations in the county.
“It’s estimated 80% of marine debris comes from land,” said Keep Pasco Beautiful coordinator Kristen King. “These important cleanups prevent pollution from entering our stormwater system and help keep Pasco waters beautiful for everyone to enjoy.”
Register to volunteer at www.keeppascobeautiful.org/great-american-cleanup.
Volunteers will receive disposable gloves, trash bags and Great American Cleanup T-shirts while supplies last.
About 660 volunteers picked up more than 18 tons of trash at 37 locations throughout Pasco in 2021. Organizers are hoping to make an even bigger impact this year.
Pasco County has played a role in the Great American Cleanup since 1992.
For more information about Keep Pasco Beautiful, visit keeppascobeautiful.org.
Vote-by-Mail ballots to be mailed out
Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley announces that vote-by-mail ballots for the April 12 municipal elections for the cities of Dade City, New Port Richey, Port Richey, St. Leo and San Antonio will be mailed on Thursday, March 3, to voters with requests already on file.
The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Saturday, April 2. Voted ballots must be returned to the elections’ office by 7 p.m. Election Day, April 12. Allow enough time for first-class delivery by the U.S. Postal Service, or hand deliver ballots to any of the three Supervisor of Elections’ Offices in Pasco County. Voted ballots are also accepted at city halls but may not be turned in at the polls on Election Day.
Voters who wish to vote in person before Election Day may vote at city halls beginning Monday, March 7. Voters are encouraged to ensure their voter registration is up-to-date, and if voting by mail, that a current signature is on file.
To order a vote-by-mail ballot, call 1-800-851-8754 or use the online request form at PascoVotes.gov. Requests may be submitted in writing to PO Box 300, Dade City FL 33526, and must include date of birth, address, last four digits of Social Security Number or Florida driver’s license/Florida ID number.
Sample ballots are available online at PascoVotes.gov. For those without internet access, sample ballots will be published in the Tampa Bay Times on Friday, April 8.
New Port Richey Garden Club to meet
NEW PORT RICHEY — The New Port Richey Garden Club’s next meeting will be Wednesday, March 9, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4651 Little Road, New Port Richey.
Social time starts at 12:30 p.m. with meeting/ program beginning at 1 p.m.
New Port Richey Community Gardeners will make a presentation.
All are welcome. No admission
For more information, call 404-402-5065.
County seeks input on federal funding
Pasco County will receive more than $4.45 million from the American Rescue Plan to reduce homelessness and maintain housing stability.
Public comments are being accepted through March 11. A public hearing will be held March 10 at 10 a.m. in the Board of County Commissioners room at the West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey.
Funding will be available upon approval of the plan by HUD and the Pasco Board of County Commissioners.
The draft plan is available through the Pasco County Community Development Office.
For more information, call 727-834-3447.
Radio club seeks members
The club was incorporated in 1971 and began its first formal meetings in the Port Richey Fire House on Grand Boulevard. The club is made up of people who share the common convictions of amateur radio, guided in part by rules and regulations of the Federal Communications Commission and ARRL, the national association for amateur radio.
This club is full-service to meet the needs of the membership, assists with all types of communication for the community and educates all in the purpose of amateur radio.
For more information, visit www.gulfcoastarc.com.
Inaugural memorabilia show coming
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Nature Coast Sports Card, Memorabilia & Collectibles show will hold its inaugural event April 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and April 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Quality Inn, 5316 U.S. Highway 19 North in New Port Richey.
There will be 50-plus tables with vendors from all over the state offering various sports cards, autographed memorabilia, figurines, jerseys, Pokemon cards, supplies, and more.
Shows will be monthly, with the second being April 30-May 1.
Admission is $2; children 16 and younger are free. A portion of the admission fee will benefit an area children's sports organization.
For more information, follow the show’s Facebook page or call 727-678-0976.
Tax Collector offices focus on fosters
During the month of March, the five Pasco County Tax Collector’s Offices will be accepting donations on behalf of Fostering Change Foster Closet, a nonprofit program created to provide children who are quickly removed from their homes and put into foster care to pick up needed clothing, personal care supplies and even food.
Based in Pasco County, Fostering Change Foster Closet offers help to any child who has entered foster care and were unable to bring even the most basic of personal care needs from their home at the time of removal. Their foster parents accompany them to the Fostering Change Foster Closet and assist in picking out items of need.
For more details, call Greg Giordano at 727-847-8179 or visit www.pascotaxes.com. For more information about Fostering Care Foster Closet, visit https://fosteringchangecloset.com or contact George Agovino, founder and director at 813-421-1958.
