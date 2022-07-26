Pace gets computers from eSmart
Pace Center for Girls’ Pasco and Polk centers received 20 fully refurbished computer workstations from eSmart Recycling for girls’ at-home personal use. Pace values all girls and young women, believing each one deserves an opportunity to achieve her potential. The partnership is designed to help close the digital divide many girls face at home.
eSmart Recycling identified a community need and has created a network of collection points and logistic partners to recycle computers following the best industry standards, protecting data by destroying hard drives and sensitive information, saving electronics from going to the landfill and using the proceeds to fund computers and computer labs for those who don’t have access to technology.
For more information on the Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.
Sertoma Club donates to foundation
NEW PORT RICHEY — The West Pasco Sertoma Club, a 501(c)(3) located in New Port Richey, donated a total of $26,482.32 to the Sertoma Speech & Hearing Foundation of Florida Inc. The initial donation of $21,482.32 will be used for the foundation’s first and last month’s rent and their security deposit for their upcoming move to a much larger location. The second check for $5,000 will help with moving expenses.
Funds are raised by the West Pasco Sertoma Club each year to support the foundation through three events: Barbecue dinners at Chasco Fiesta, the Family Fun Day and Celebration of Lights. The club is are always looking for new members and/or volunteers to join. For information, email westpascosertoma@yahoo.com.
Visit https://www.familyhearinghelp.org/ to learn more about what the hearing foundation does and how it serves all 67 counties of Florida.
Commissioners elected to FAC board
Pasco County Board of Commissioners Chair Kathryn Starkey and Commissioner Jack Mariano have been elected to the Florida Association of Counties board of directors. The elections were held during the association’s annual conference in early July.
“I’m thrilled to represent Pasco County on this important board,” Starkey said. “I look forward to working with leaders from around the state on policy issues that will help make Florida and Pasco County great places to live, work and play.”
During their two-year terms, Starkey and Mariano will represent the local interests of Pasco County by overseeing FAC’s efforts and initiatives.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve on a board comprised of dedicated, talented public servants from all over Florida,” Mariano said. “We plan to do great work as we represent our communities on multiple levels.”
