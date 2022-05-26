Pasco County offices to close for Memorial Day
Pasco County offices will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. Offices will reopen Tuesday, May 31.
Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed Monday, May 30; however, the parks and beaches will be open to the public from dawn to dusk.
The five Pasco County Tax Collector Offices will be closed Saturday, May 28, and Monday, May 30. The offices will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on May 31 for normal business.
GoPasco County Public Transportation will be closed and will not provide fixed route bus or paratransit service on Monday, May 30.
All Pasco County libraries will be closed Monday, May 30.
Pasco County Animal Services Administration Office, Adoption Center, Intake/Reclaim Shelter and Field Services will be closed Monday, May 30. An Animal Control Officer will be available for emergencies only.
The Pasco County Resource Recovery Facility, West Pasco Class III and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be closed to the public Monday, May 30; however, they’ll be open to Pasco County licensed commercial haulers.
Little Road repaving underway
HUDSON — Drivers who use Little Road from Hudson Avenue to Denton Avenue in Pasco County should be prepared for overnight lane closures that began May 22.
Crews will be on site as part of the Little Road Pavement Rehabilitation Project, resurfacing the existing roadway and adding new pavement markings. Drivers should expect delays in both northbound and southbound lanes.
Work hours are Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Expect single lane closures with message boards directing traffic.
The project is expected to take 90 days to complete, depending on weather conditions.
Pasco offers junior Master Gardener classes
HUDSON — Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service’s Junior Master Gardener program will be held on Tuesdays in June and July.
The program, designed for ages 8 to 12, will run from June 7 to July 26. Hours are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hudson Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson.
Registration is required at bit.ly/PascoJrMG2022
FWC announces 2022 Lionfish Challenge
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has announced the 2022 Lionfish Challenge tournament, which kicked off May 20 and ends Sept. 6.
The Lionfish Challenge is a summer-long lionfish tournament open to competitors around Florida. The goal is to remove as many lionfish as possible in 3.5 months.
Participants will compete in either the commercial or the recreational division.
Prizes will be awarded in tiers as follows:
• Tier 1 – Harvest 25 lionfish (recreational category) or 25 pounds of lionfish (commercial category).
• Tier 2 – Harvest 100 lionfish (recreational category) or 250 pounds of lionfish (commercial category).
• Tier 3 – Harvest 300 lionfish (recreational category) or 500 pounds of lionfish (commercial category).
• Tier 4 – Harvest 600 lionfish (recreational category) or 1,000 pounds of lionfish (commercial category)
To read the full tournament rules or register, visit FWCReefRangers.com/lionfish-challenge.
HCA Bayonet Point completes 100th transcatheter repair
HUDSON — HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital’s Structural Heart Team and physicians Dr. Keshav Ramireddy and Dr. Rami Akel recently completed their 100th Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair. TEER is an innovative procedure that has significantly reduced the risk of heart failure in the patients who have undergone the treatment. Recent studies have demonstrated excellent outcomes after the TEER procedure and proven efficacy in reducing the mitral valve regurgitation.
In Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair a clipping device is used. This is a minimally invasive approach through the femoral vein to treat the leakage of the mitral valve without having to conduct open heart surgery.
After transcatheter valve repair, patients typically recover in the hospital and go home the next day.
HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital is one of only four programs in the Tampa area to have completed 100 TEER procedures.
Owings named CEO of HCA Brandon Hospital
TAMPA — Tripp Owings has been named the new chief executive officer for HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. Owings is currently the CEO at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, where he has successfully led the hospital’s expansion in a number of tertiary programs from oncology to women’s services across its campuses in Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. He will join Brandon as CEO on Wednesday, June 1, following the promotion of Bland Eng to Chief Development Officer for the division.
Seymour named CEO of HCA St. Petersburg
TAMPA — Sally Seymour has been promoted to chief executive officer for HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, according to Ravi Chari, M.D., president and CEO of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division. Seymour has more than 20 years of healthcare experience and is the chief operating officer and interim CEO for HCA Florida Trinity Hospital. She will serve as interim CEO until a replacement is named.
Campsite Ministries names new national executive director
HUDSON — The Rev. Dr. Clark Owen Parry has been named the fifth executive director of Campsite Ministries Inc.
Parry has been with the organization for more than 17 years, ministering at Cloverleaf 55+ park in Brooksville. He and his wife Cindy have been providing music ministry in the area since retiring here in 2005.
Campsite Ministries was organized in 1968 and has grown to include campsites in Florida and later North Carolina, Michigan and California.
For more information about Campsite, visit www.campsiteministries.net, call 727-389-6000, or email at campsiteministries@yahoo.com.
PHSC trustees to review proposed fee adjustments
Pasco-Hernando State College’s District Board of Trustees will consider approving proposed adjusted course-related fees at its June 21 board meeting, to be held at 6 p.m. at the North Campus in Brooksville.
Fee adjustment proposals are reviewed and approved for DBOT consideration by PHSC’s Council of Academic Affairs, a committee that includes representation by administrators, deans, academic department chairs, program directors, faculty and staff.
For details regarding proposed fees adjustments, justification for the fees and fee implementation details, visit https://policies.phsc.edu/policies-and-procedures/public-disclosure. Questions or concerns about the proposed fees should be directed to the appropriate dean listed on the web page.
Many fee adjustments relate to vendor increases for workforce courses, laboratories and program testing. Some fees may be covered by financial aid, scholarships and grants. All fees charged by vendors are negotiated by the college, with additional fee increases and decreases expected in the coming academic year.
PHSC has not raised tuition since the 2012-13 academic year
