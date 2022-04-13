BayCare opens facility in Trinity
TRINITY — BayCare Health System has opened a new state-of-the-art outpatient facility in Trinity. This clinic will help provide access to primary and urgent care services in the growing Trinity community.
The BayCare Trinity East, which opened on March 31, is a hybrid model of care that provides convenient access to health care services in a seamless and efficient way for patients and their families.
The facility, at 11178 State Road 54, New Port Richey, integrates adult and pediatric primary and urgent care services for the community. This unified incorporation of services helps improve registration workflow, efficiency and wait times.
BayCare Trinity East is one of the health system’s newest facilities in Pasco County. BayCare is continuing to expand its footprint in the area by opening a new HealthHub in Land O’Lakes in 2021 and building a new hospital in Wesley Chapel that’s set to open in 2023. These new facilities will expand access to convenient and high-quality care that help meet the needs of the growing community.
Experts: Leave stray cats, kittens alone
With kitten season approaching, Pasco County Animal Services said the best way to help stray or abandoned cats and kittens is to “Leave Them Be.”
“We appreciate the compassion of well-meaning residents who want to help kittens by taking them to a shelter; however, mom is usually nearby and will soon return to care for her babies,” said PCAS director Mike Shumate. “Keeping these families together is the best way for everyone to stay healthy and happy.”
Here’s how you can help, the agency says:
• “Leave Them Be” until mom returns
• Become a kitten foster parent until they’re 8 weeks old and can enter the shelter
• Learn from kitten feeding guides
• Receive how-to instructions and kitten care starter kits
At eight weeks old, kittens can be brought in for the Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return program, which is a humane, effective way of controlling the stray and feral cat population. In 2021, more than 1,090 stray and feral cats were saved through the TNVR program — nearly 380 more than the year before.
PCAS also offers SNIP, or Spay & Neuter in Pasco, an income-based, low-cost program for pets.
To learn more about the “Leave Them Be” program, visit: bit.ly/LeaveThemBe.
Tax collector closing for holidays
The five Pasco County Tax Collector offices will be closed Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, to recognize the Good Friday and Easter holidays. Offices will re-open at 8:30 a.m. on April 18 for normal business.
Day camp registration underway
Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources has announced its 2022 Summer Day Camp, seven weeks of summer fun with games, arts and crafts, movies, guest speakers, field trips and much more.
Registration began April 9.
The camps will be held from Monday to Friday from June 13 to July 29. It’s for kids ages 5 to 13 and will be held at various locations from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
For easy enrollment, create an account at bit.ly/PascoCreateAccount. Space is limited.
Registration is underway for Pasco residents. Non-Pasco County residents and county residents can register for any remaining Summer Day Camp spaces beginning Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m.
Pasco County also offers an inclusive Exceptional Play in Camp (EPIC) for children who may excel with additional support.
For more 2022 Summer Day Camp information, including a list of locations, EPIC Camp details, camp capacities, costs and financial assistance, visit bit.ly/PascoSummerCamp.
Tourism panel has openings
Pasco County’s destination management organization, Experience Florida’s Sports Coast, is seeking two tourism industry advocates to serve on the Tourist Development Council, including a hotel/motel professional.
Applications are being accepted online through April 29 at bit.ly/2gWcaXt.
One opening must be filled by an owner/operator of a motel, hotel, recreational vehicle park or other tourist accommodation in the county that is subject to the tourist development tax. The other opening can be filled by a tourism industry professional committed to advocating Pasco as a destination.
TDC members serve staggered, four-year terms. Positions are voluntary, with no financial compensation.
The TDC typically meets monthly, alternating between New Port Richey and Dade City. Applicants must live and be registered to vote in Pasco County
For more information about the Pasco County Tourist Development Council, including members and the 2022 meeting schedule, visit bit.ly/PascoTDC.
County to offer reemployment aid
Looking for and finding the right job can be a daunting task. Preparing for a job interview can be even more difficult and overwhelming. That’s why Pasco County and CareerSource Pasco Hernando are teaming up to help people with the job search and preparation process.
Pasco County Libraries and the Pasco County Office of Economic Growth, in coordination with CareerSource Pasco Hernando, are offering free services to help you reenter the workforce.
Reemployment assistance is available at 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 31 at the Centennial Park Library, 5740 Moog Road, Holiday.
Employment experts will focus on searches, resume writing, applications and interview preparation.
Duke lineworkers advance in rodeo
ST. PETERSBURG — Fifteen lineworkers from Florida have secured spots to compete in the International Lineman's Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kansas, on Oct. 12-15 after winning the regional Duke Energy Florida Lineman’s rodeo competition on April 2. Seven of the 15 competitors represent Tampa Bay, and three are from New Port Richey.
This year, more than 40 apprentices, seven journeyman teams and one senior team from Duke Energy's Florida service area participated in the regional rodeo competition. Contestants competed in events that test job-related skills such as hurt-man rescues, equipment repair and pole climbs, while being judged on speed, agility, technique and safety procedures.
In the journeyman overall awards, Nick Fritz and Curtis Wilson of New Port Richey placed second and will advance.
In the senior overall awards, Ed Filor of New Port Richey placed second.
Since 1984, the International Lineman’s Rodeo has attracted the best lineworkers from around the world to compete in events based on traditional lineworker tasks and skill. With an emphasis on safety, the rodeo serves as a public forum to highlight the technical skill and craft of the linework trade.
