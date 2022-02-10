Pasco County resumes in-person classes
Pasco County Cooperative Extension recently resumed in-person gardening classes. Most classes are held at Pasco County Libraries and Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park. The free classes cover various topics, including Florida's spring vegetable growing season, pruning, bats of Florida, pollinators, drip irrigation, orchid care, composting and much more.
Space is limited and preregistration is required. To see a list of classes and to preregister, visit bit.ly/eventbritepasco.
Pasco residents encouraged to love their libraries
Pasco County Libraries will celebrate “National Love Your Library Month” with fun activities and prizes throughout the month to everyone who expresses how much they love their local library.
Visit any Pasco County Library for the following activities:
• A bookmark design contest open to all ages with three winners, by age groups. The winning designs will be available to all in March.
• A “Love Your Library” scratch-off prize activity, in which entrants write a love letter to their library, and receive a library scratch-off card for a prize. Prizes will be available while supplies last.
“This special event is also an opportunity for us to show how much we appreciate our library customers,” said Pasco County Library Program Manager Robert Harrison. “We’re excited to provide these fun and engaging activities for the community.”
More information about the Bookmark Design Contest, including rules and submission details, are available at bit.ly/LYLM2022
Friends of the Pasco County Library System is providing funding for these activities.
Candidate qualifying opens for municipal elections
Candidate qualifying for municipal elections begins noon Tuesday, Feb. 8, and ends noon Tuesday, Feb. 15, according to Pasco Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley.
With the close of candidate qualifying, it will be determined which municipalities will be holding elections scheduled on Tuesday, April 12. Interested parties should contact their respective City Clerk for more information on candidate qualifying.
Municipal elections are for voters residing within the city limits only.
Information on city candidates is available at PascoVotes.gov and sample ballots will be published in the Tampa Bay Times on Friday, April 8.
Voters are encouraged to update their voter registration record prior to election day by contacting the elections' office at 800-851-8754 or visiting PascoVotes.gov.
Moon Lake Soup Kitchen needs donations
PORT RICHEY — The Moon Lake Soup Kitchen said in a press release that it needs donations of nonperishable items and volunteers.
The most needed items are granola bars, sauces, canned/diced tomatoes, and canned vegetables such as corn, green beans, and peas.
Bring donations to 8061 Congress St., Port Richey.
The organization also is in need of volunteers. Call 727-815-0433 if interested.
Santander gives $100,000 to Pasco EDC for scholarships
The Santander Consumer USA Inc. Foundation recently gave the Pasco Economic Development Council $100,000 to support SMARTstart programs through a scholarship fund with emphasis on woman and minority-owned businesses in Pasco County.
“A major part of what we do at Pasco EDC is building relationships with our business community. Santander Consumer USA has shown since day one they weren’t just investing in a new property to do business; but were investing in the community they are now a part of,” said Bill Cronin, Pasco EDC President/CEO. “This generous grant will allow us to not only continue to build our relationship with them, but will support the small business community in Pasco, which is crucial to diversifying our economy, we are extremely grateful.”
The scholarship fund will be used in the SMARTstart Business Incubator program, which provides private office or coworking space to entrepreneurs; Entrepreneur Roundtables, where five to six entrepreneurs meet regularly to discuss their businesses and how to overcome challenges they are experiencing; and CO.STARTERS, a nine-week program with sessions led by local industry professionals to provide entrepreneurs with valuable tools and re-sources to work through their business models.
PHSC Foundation announces $10 million fundraising campaign
Pasco-Hernando State College will begin its 50th year with a fundraising campaign called “Transform Lives and Invest in Tomorrow,” the college said in a press release.
"It is our desire to strengthen our society by working alongside our community partners to find solutions to the many challenges we are facing relative to homelessness, economic empowerment, addiction, wellness, and social inequality," said Lisa Richardson, Ed.D., associate vice president of Alumni and college relations/executive director of the Foundation.
Seth Mann, foundation board vice-chair, made a motion at the Foundation board meeting on Jan. 26 to establish the campaign goal at $10 million. Over the past three years, $7.7 million has been raised through private donations.
To find out more about how to contribute, visit www.foundation.phsc.edu.
Pasco-Hernando State College announces open door scholarships
The Florida Department of Education awarded Pasco-Hernando State College $306,644 in funding through the Open Door Grant Program, which will run through Sept. 30, 2023.
The Open Door grant supports students completing short-term and technical education credentialing courses. The program's goal is to attain a workforce certificate in high-demand fields successfully.
Pasco-Hernando State College will utilize the "Last Dollar Scholarship" option under the Open Door Grant Program. For students, this means PHSC will assess students for tuition and fees of selected Career and Job training programs and selected clock-hour programs, apply any current aid awarded to the student, and locate an account balance. If the student has an account balance, PHSC will use the Last Dollar Scholarship toward the student's balance. The maximum a student may receive is $3,000.
To apply visit https://phsc.edu/academics/job-training/scholarship.
