K of C donates to Special Olympics
NEW PORT RICHEY — Our Lady Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Council #11680 donated $6,114.25 to Pasco Special Olympics to support local athletes with the equipment and training they need to be competitive.
This money was raised through the Knights’ “Tootsie Roll Drive” on March 18-19 and 25-26, with the support of Publix Super Market (Southgate Center) and Walmart Supercenter (Port Richey). Local Special Olympics athletes helped the Knights raise this money at the locations.
Accepting the donation on behalf of Pasco-Special Olympics were a group of athletes, parents and volunteers celebrating 50 years of programming in Pasco County.
Steve Early, chair of the Special Olympics Tootsie Roll Drive, recognized Publix assistant store manager William Medernach and Walmart Store Manager Lara Musumeche for their support of the drive.
Sawh named physician of quarter
Morton Plant North Bay announced that Dr. Mark Sawh was named Physician of the Quarter. He is an internal medicine hospitalist who has made a tremendous impact on patients and team members in the time he has been at Morton Plant North Bay.
Sawh received his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University, College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg with the USF Morsani College of Medicine Graduate Medical Education Program.
Marketing opportunities available
Experience Florida’s Sports Coast, the destination management organization for Pasco County, is launching the 2022-23 Marketing Matching Sponsorship Program aimed at supporting special event organizers and events that have potential to attract tourists to the destination. MMSP provides up to $5,000 in funding to expand the overall marketing reach of an event to visitors outside the Tampa Bay region.
To apply, complete the application and submit to cbsanchez@FLSportsCoast.com by July 29. Accepted applicants must present an oral presentation request funding to the Tourist Development Council on Aug. 17. Applicants are required to attend the Marketing Matching Sponsorship Program one-on-one training session on July 8.
Only one event per cycle will be considered for the Marketing Matching Sponsorship Program. The event must take place between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023. MMSP funds are for event-related marketing expenditures only and marketing dollars must be used to promote to tourists outside of Pasco County.
To apply for funding, please contact Experience Florida’s Sports Coast at 727.847.8129 or cbsanchez@FLSportsCoast.com. For more information about the Marketing Matching Sponsorship Program, visit bit.ly/FSCMarketingMatching.
Premier offers back-to-school physicals
Premier Community HealthCare is offering $15 back-to-school physicals. Students will receive a complete exam, state-required screenings and a free backpack with starter supplies. Same-day appointments are available.
The exams will take place in Brooksville, Dade City, Hudson, Lacoochee, New Port Richey, Spring Hill and Zephyrhills through Aug. 31 on Mondays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays-Fridays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Go to www.PremierHC.org for more information.
Tax collectors back Special Olympics
Special Olympics of Pasco was the featured charitable giving organization at the Pasco County Tax Collector’s office this past April.
Funds raised last year helped the Pasco team attend the 2022 National Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando earlier this month. The Pasco County flag football team, the Dolphins, won gold. Additionally, two Pasco athletes medaled in swimming and the triathlon — Andrew Ahearn won bronze in swimming and triathlon, and Walter Fischer won gold and two bronze medals in relay-swimming events.
A total of $7,100 was raised to benefit Special Olympics of Pasco during this charitable-giving drive.
Tax offices collect for ABC Program
Pasco County’s five tax collector’s offices will be collecting donations in July for the Pasco County School District’s ABC (Assist, Believe & Care) Program. The program was created to provide financial assistance to students and their families who are experiencing economic hardship, especially when those needs interfere with the student’s ability to be academically successful.
The cash donated goes into a fund that teachers can use when they see or learn of a need a child may have. In past years, the tax offices have donated thousands of dollars to Pasco schools to support this important program.
Cash donations can be made at any of the five tax collector locations in Pasco County. For more information about the campaign, as well as the charitable giving programs in general, contact Assistant Tax Collector Greg Giordano at 727-847-8179 or visit www.pascotaxes.com. Donations may also be mailed to the tax collector’s office at the following address: Tax Collector Mike Fasano, P.O. Box 276, Dade City, FL 33526. Note on your check’s memo line “Pasco ABC Program.”
Utilities showcase conservation art
More than 1,200 local students took their creativity to new heights to promote water conservation during the 13th Annual Water Awareness Poster Contest. Students from 11 Pasco County elementary schools broke out their pencils, crayons and watercolors to create posters with the theme “Do Your Part, Be Water Smart.” Pasco County Utilities and the Florida Governmental Utility Authority, in collaboration with Pasco County Schools, hosted the competition to teach future generations about the importance of water conservation.
“Water plays such an important role in our lives and having all of these students participate with these amazing posters just shows there is no age limit to water conservation,” said Utilities Customer Information & Services Director Sandra Anderson, who also served as a judge. “Each student expresses what they’ve learned through their art, and it’s always impressive and makes a lasting impression on the student and the community.”
Winning posters are on display in the lobbies of the West and East Pasco Government Centers. Pasco County Commissioners recognized the winning students at their regular meeting on June 21. To see the winning artwork from the Water Awareness Poster Contest, visit WaterContest.org.
