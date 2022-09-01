One Community Now gets grant
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Premier 1000 of Pasco County recently awarded a $10,000 grant to One Community Now to support mental health and provide resources to veterans in Pasco County.
The grant was made possible by a group of individuals who come together to support nonprofits in Pasco County through collective philanthropy. One Community Now is a non-profit organization that helps children, families and veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless to improve their health and economic condition. More information about the services offered by One Community Now may be obtained by contacting Patti Templeton at patti@onecommunitynow.com or 727-849-4724.
Help name new school
LAND O’ LAKES — The Pasco County School Board is seeking community input into the naming of a new school under construction in the new Angeline development in Central Pasco near the Suncoast Parkway Ridge Road exit. The school will be a dedicated STEM magnet school with grades 6 through 12 and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
School Board policy encourages community members, educators, and students to submit suggestions for school names. The board encourages names that involve the general location of the school, features of the area, or historical information. If the suggested name is an individual, it should be a person of either local or national prominence recognized for their outstanding civic or educational contribution. If the person is an elected official or a former school district employee, they must be either deceased, no longer in public office or no longer employed in the school district for at least two years.
Suggestions should be submitted before Monday, Sept. 5, at https://ryu.pasco.k12.fl.us/do-mform/view.php?id=686484. The name of the new school will be determined by School Board vote.
Suncoast Women in Networking recently celebrated its 37th Anniversary at Boulevard Beef & Ale. Businesswomen meet for lunch to network and develop business relationships on the third Tuesday of every month. For information about Suncoast WIN contact President Myrtle Masten at 727-934-9993
Quilters honor past president
NEW PORT RICHEY — At the recent West Pasco Quilters meeting at the New Port Richey Recreation Center, Barbara Manning presented a quilt made by 44 members to past president Elaine Donnelly. This has been a tradition in the guild to present the past presidents with a quilt made especially for them.
Donna Hammel made a quilt in blues and yellows to be raffled off to benefit Ukraine relief. Elaine Donnelly quilted it on her long arm machine. WPQG stepped in to help along with the United Methodist Women’s Club in New Port Richey to sell $2,095 worth of tickets.
The check was presented to Quilted Twins Fabrics, since they headed this Ukraine project all of this past year. The winner of the quilt was Vonnie Maytum.
Sheriff’s Office warns of scams
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of numerous scams, but some are more common than others.
Scammers can be quite persuasive and try to pass as a legitimate business or organization. Criminals may call or email to try and obtain money or personal information such as credit card numbers or your social security number.
PCSO is seeing an increase in reports of citizens receiving phone calls from people claiming to be with PCSO and wanting to discuss "legal matters."
These messages are not legitimate, the Sheriff’s Office said. The agency never contacts citizens to discuss legal matters over the phone.
If you become a victim of a scam, report it to local law enforcement immediately. Discuss these scam red flags with your friends and family to help protect each other, especially seniors, who are a scammer’s most common target.
