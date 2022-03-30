Moon Lake event removes nearly 155 tons of trash
NEW PORT RICHEY — People set out recently to clean up the Moon Lake Estates area, and it’s a lot cleaner because of the efforts of Pasco County’s Code Enforcement and Solid Waste teams.
According to a press release, they united in the first weekend of March to help the community get rid of nearly 155 tons of trash, nearly double the 78 tons collected in 2021. Hazmat materials totaling 25.6 tons were removed, and 128.72 tons of solid waste was collected.
“We had another amazing year at the Moon Lake Community Cleanup event,” said Commissioner Christina Fitzpatrick. “It was great to see the community come together for the most successful cleanup in this area to date.”
Pasco County hosts community cleanup events to give customers a convenient opportunity to get rid of trash, debris and hazardous materials that might otherwise lead to code violations or illegal dumping.
Report illegal dumping so county crews can take action: Click Illegal Dumping on the MyPasco app, e-mail RIDPasco@MyPasco.net, or call 727-847-2411.
If you’d like Pasco’s Proactive Code Enforcement (PACE) Team to take a look at potential issues in your community, fill out a Proactive Neighborhood Assessment Form at https://tinyurl.com/2p8nw3c8.
Seats open on human trafficking panel
The Community Services team is looking for 11 people to serve on the Pasco County Commission on Human Trafficking, an advisory council to the Board of County Commissioners. It is made up of representatives from community sectors identified as being critical to combatting human trafficking.
Applications are being accepted through April 8. Apply at bit.ly/2gWcaXt.
PCCHT is seeking two volunteers from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, including a Child Protection Investigations Unit representative; and individuals associated with the Pasco County School District; community/victim services; the tourism/hospitality industry; the medical and/or behavioral health profession; the faith-based community; an anti-human trafficking community advocate; the business sector; a college or university professor/researcher; and one member at large, from any sector identified above.
To learn more about the Pasco County Commission on Human Trafficking, including the 2022 meeting schedule, visit bit.ly/PascoHTCommission.
Interchange work to close SR 56 over weekend
WESLEY CHAPEL — To place the I-75/SR 56 interchange into the new Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) traffic pattern, State Road 56 will be closed to all traffic at I-75 from 11 p.m. Friday, April 1, to sometime during daylight hours on Sunday, April 3.
No traffic will be permitted to travel through the work zone across I-75. SR 56 traffic will be detoured using Bruce B. Downs Blvd. (SR 581), and SR 54/CR 54 (Wesley Chapel Boulevard).
When the traffic pattern switches to the DDI on April 3, it will not be at full capacity until closer to project completion, expected summer 2022, as the contractor will have additional work to do to open an additional through-lane on both eastbound and westbound SR 56 and an additional turn lane from the northbound exit ramp onto westbound SR 56.
During the closure period, two ramps will be available to use at the I-75/SR 56 interchange: the eastbound SR 56 entrance ramp onto southbound I-75 and the northbound I-275/I-75 exit ramps onto eastbound SR 56.
All other traffic wishing to use the I-75 / SR 56 interchange will be directed via detour signage to use the I-75 interchange at SR 54/CR 54.
Goodwill collecting for ‘Cereal for Summer’ food drive
A quarter of the children in the community are at risk of going hungry over the summer when school meals stop. The “Cereal for Summer” food drive, by 10 News and Feeding Tampa Bay, is returning this year to fight hunger by collecting nutritious foods from April 1 to May 6 for families in need.
Goodwill Industries-Suncoast is supporting the food drive by collecting nonperishable breakfast foods at its retail stores in the Tampa Bay area. Look for the “Cereal for Summer” collection box inside Goodwill stores.
Donations will help ensure that children can start the day with a healthy snack during the summer school break.
All Goodwill retail stores in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, Polk and Citrus counties are participating.
People should donate nutritious dry cereal, breakfast bars and oatmeal.
Department of Health and AdventHealth to detect breast cervical cancer
The Florida Breast Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program of DOH-Pasco has partnered with AdventHealth to bring the community their 3D mobile mammography services.
The event will be held on Monday, April 11, at DOH-Pasco, 10841 Little Road, New Port Richey. To schedule an appointment, call 727-619-0369, 727-619-0371 or email to Pasco.web@FLHealth.gov. Time slots are filling up so contact soon, the agency advised.
Individuals without health insurance between the ages of 50 to 64 and considered low income can have their eligibility reviewed for the Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program. If eligible, the BCCED Program will provide coverage at this event.
For insured persons, preventative screening mammograms are typically covered at 100% through insurance as part of an annual women's wellness exam, and there will be no cost to most patients. Bring your health insurance ID card and doctor's information so the unit can send results to their office.
Special Olympics getting help from tax collector
Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano’s five offices will be collecting donations in April for the Special Olympics of Pasco County. Special Olympics is a sports and training program for people with intellectual disabilities.
Cash donations can be made at any of the five tax collector locations in Pasco County. For more information about the charitable giving program at the Pasco Tax Collector’s office, contact Assistant Tax Collector Greg Giordano at 727-847-8179 or visit www.pascotaxes.com. Donations may also be mailed to the tax collector’s office at Tax Collector Mike Fasano, P.O. Box 276, Dade City, FL 33526. Note on the check’s memo line: “Special Olympics.”
Governor appoints three to Early Learning Coalition of Pasco, Hernando counties
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of Bimal Bhojani as chairman, Jacob Horner and Manuel “Manny” Santana to the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando counties.
Bhojani, of Wesley Chapel, is the founder, CEO and COO of Raining Berries LLC.
Horner, of Sorrento, is the director of external affairs at Nemours Children’s Health.
Santana is currently a police officer and a master sergeant in the Air Force.
BayCare Medical Group welcomes Dr. Lourdes Pelaez-Echevarria
NEW PORT RICHEY — Lourdes Pelaez-Echevarria, DO, FACOS, has joined BayCare Medical Group at 6633 Forest Ave., Suite 205, in New Port Richey. She is a board-certified general surgeon and is accepting patients 18 years and older.
She specializes in breast, colon, rectal and minimally invasive surgery, and often uses a surgical robot. She is affiliated with Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Pelaez-Echevarria is a member of the American Osteopathic Association and the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons.
Her phone number is 727-375-2849. She accepts most major insurance plans. Learn more at DrLourdesPelaez.org.
