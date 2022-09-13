Pasco tax collector accepting donations of shoes, socks
The Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office is once again participating in the new shoes and socks collection drive to help local students and families in need. The “Two Good Soles” campaign is seeking to collect as many new pairs of shoes and socks as possible. The tax collector’s offices in Pasco County will be collection sites for these donations between now and Oct. 21, the final day of the drive.
The need for shoes is primarily at the middle and high school level, although shoes for elementary school students will also be welcomed. While the tax collector’s office will accept donations of shoes and socks that are new and unused, the school district reports that the sizes most in need are children’s shoes 9 and up, adult shoes of all sizes and socks of any size. Sneakers, shoes and socks are recommended to be of a neutral color, but all donations of new items will be accepted. No flip-flops or open-toed shoes, please.
To make a donation, visit one of the following offices in Pasco County and leave your donation in the labeled collection box near the door:
• New Port Richey – 8731 Citizens Drive, Room 120, New Port Richey
• Gulf Harbors – 4720 U.S. Hwy. 19, New Port Richey
• Land O’ Lakes – 4111 Land O'Lakes Blvd. (Hwy 41), Land O'Lakes
• Wesley Chapel – 4614 Pet Lane, Suite 109, Lutz
• Dade City – 14236 Sixth St., Room 100, Dade City
For more information about the shoe and sock drive, or any other service provided by the tax collector’s office, contact Greg Giordano, assistant tax collector for communications and special projects, at 727-847-8179.
New flavors to taste at The Shops at Wiregrass
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Shops at Wiregrass has added two new restaurants to its list of culinary tenants.
The Living Room Restaurant and Lounge, an eclectic restaurant concept, originally from Dunedin, hosted a soft opening for its second location in Wesley Chapel on Aug. 7. Featuring a menu inspired by global cuisine, their upscale yet relaxed dining room invites guests to enjoy an immersive space designed with various curated seating areas for a different dining experience every time.
Leonidas Belgian Chocolates, a premium chocolate company first introduced to the USA in 1991, is now located next to JCPenney. Leonidas’ assortment of fine chocolates is great for guests looking to indulge in a sweet treat or purchase gift packages for friends and family. Leonidas will officially open to the public this fall.
The Shops at Wiregrass currently has 30 culinary retailers with new additions on the way, such as Crazy Sushi, opening later this year.
K of C Assembly 2882 supports Operation Stand Down 2023
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Knights of Columbus Fr. Gerard Powers Assembly 2882 recently donated $1,000 to One Community Now to support Operation Stand Down 2023.
“The purpose of One Community Now’s Operation Stand Down is to support veterans that are struggling with homelessness or having difficulty transitioning back into civilian life by connecting them to services and resources to help them ‘get ahead’ in life,” said Patti Templeton, director of One Community Now.
A wide range of support services and resources are offered to veterans and their immediate family through Operation Stand Down, including medical, dental, mental health and PTSD, housing, employment, education, legal and personal hygiene.
Operation Stand Down is a three-day event scheduled for April 21-23, 2023, by One Community Now, a non-profit organization that provides assistance and support to homeless and at-risk veterans. For more information, contact Templeton at OCNStandDown@gmail.com or 727-849-4724.
New head coaches named for PHSC women's soccer, men's basketball
Pasco-Hernando State College recently hired Mark Leonard as head coach for the women's soccer team and promoted longtime men's basketball assistant coach Larry Behm to head coach.
The moves come as the PHSC athletic department was faced with two vacancies weeks away from the start to the seasons.
"At one point I was concerned that we were going to have to cancel the soccer season facing the vacancy at three weeks out with no replacement, but I am very fortunate to have found an excellent experienced candidate in Coach Leonard and blessed to have Coach Behm step up and run the basketball program with his wealth of experience," said Steven Winterling, PHSC athletic director.
The men's basketball season opener will be at Hillsborough Community College on Nov. 2.
Treatment offers minimally invasive option for severe heartburn
TRINITY — Gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD occurs when heartburn or reflux of the stomach causes symptoms and complications that impact quality of life. Many are able to control the inconvenience of heartburn and reflux with over-the-counter medications but there are those who need a more advanced form of treatment.
A new treatment for GERD at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, the LINX Reflux Management System, places a flexible ring of small magnets around the lower esophageal sphincter during laparoscopic surgery. The ring helps keep the sphincter closed to prevent reflux. When patients swallow, the ring opens to temporarily allow food and liquid to pass into the stomach.
To learn more about the procedure, call 844-706-8773.
Swiftmud starts news educational website for students
The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s new educational website for students is available to kick off the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
H2O Zone is a one-stop shop where students can dive into the world of water and learn about a variety of topics. Visitors to the site can explore everything from the water cycle and watersheds to wetlands and water conservation. The newly redesigned site also features a word glossary so readers can pay special attention to the words in bold on each webpage for vocabulary and then check to find the meaning of the word. Content is tailored to upper elementary and middle school students, though it can be enjoyed by all ages.
Visit the H2O Zone at WaterMatters.org/H2Ozone.
