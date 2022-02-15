Company sets up HQ in Pasco
TRINITY — NVGTN is a 3-year-old athletic wear online retail company started by husband and wife Brett and Ashleigh Schneggenburger in their studio apartment. Since launching, the company has seen tremendous growth and needed a new headquarters location they could grow and expand in.
The company recently purchased property in the Trinity Corporate Center and plans to invest $15 million in a 100,000-square-foot facility to house both their customer service and fulfilment operations. They will be adding at least 30 new full-time positions.
“Brett and Ashleigh have an ambitious entrepreneurial spirit. They have turned their small at-home start-up into a very successful company in such a short time, and that is something we embrace and are thrilled to welcome to Pasco County,” said Bill Cronin, president and chief executive of the Pasco Economic Development Council. “I look forward
to building our relationship with NVGTN and to continue to see them grow and flourish.”
Survey to help weigh broadband needs
Pasco County’s Office of Economic Growth, in cooperation with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, is asking people to take a short survey to help determine the need for faster broadband access in communities.
Visit bit.ly/PascoInternetSurvey to take the Broadband Internet Survey before Feb. 18.
The survey also is also available MyPasco.net on the survey link and on Pasco’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Nextdoor pages.
Broadband — or bandwidth — is the amount of data that can be sent through a connection. The better the bandwidth, the more information you can send or receive at one time. This five-minute survey, which includes an Internet Speed Test, provides real-time download and transmittal speed data in your neighborhood.
Broadband connects people and ideas at the speed of light, offering enhanced economic development, better education and health care access, disaster resilience and improved infrastructure.
The DEO does not use tracking cookies, which transfers information from your web browser to your computer. The agency will not store your address; however, it will store your location and speed test results.
Pasco lottery players win big
TALLAHASSEE — Johnny Evans, 51, of Holiday claimed a $1 million top prize from “The Fastest Road to $1,000,000” scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa district office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.
Evans purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven H, 4547 Sunray Drive, in Holiday. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Meanwhile, Lora Tanouis, 58, of New Port Richey claimed a $1 million prize from the “Gold Rush Limited” scratch-off game at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
Tanouis purchased her winning ticket from AZ Shop, 6022 State Road 54, in New Port Richey.
Both retailers will receive $2,000 bonuses for selling the winning ticket.
2 Pasco AdventHealth hospitals honored
AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Zephyrhills have been named to the list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, placing them in the top 5 percent of hospitals in the country and positioning both as overall leaders in clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades. This is the second consecutive year both hospitals have earned the distinction.
AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Zephyrhills are the only two hospitals in Pasco County and two of only three in Tampa Bay to achieve the honor in 2022.
"Our patients are at the center of everything we do. On behalf of our physicians and team members, we are honored to receive this recognition for the second year in a row," said Erik Wangsness, president and chief executive of AdventHealth Wesley Chapel. "This distinction is proof that our commitment to patient safety and clinical excellence provides patients with a hospital dedicated to offering top-quality care and outcomes."
America’s 250 Best Hospital award recipients are making an impact. From 2018-2020, patients treated in hospitals achieving this Healthgrades recognition on average had a 27.8 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive this award, as measured across 17 rated conditions and procedures where mortality is the outcome, according to Healthgrades.
Dinette, recliner retailer shutting down
PORT RICHEY— After 40 years serving families of Port Richey and surrounding areas, Dinette Factory Outlet and Choice Recliners will be closing permanently after the completion of its going-out-of-business events.
Owners Vic and Sue Cave announced their retirement and sold the building that has housed the furniture retail store since 1999. They began liquidating inventory Feb. 10.
“It’s been our honor to serve so many families in Port Richey and nearby communities and we thank so many for their support and friendship. It’s been wonderful, and we’re looking forward to being able to smell the roses, travel and enjoy not having to set the alarm clock,” said Vic Cave, who has been in the furniture business his entire life.
Th store is at 11418 U.S. 19, a half-mile south of State Road 52 and across from Dunkin’. The storewide sell-off will feature deep discounts on a wide variety of sofas, loveseats, sectionals, recliners, lift chairs, dinettes and mattresses.
For more information, visit www.dinettefactoryoutlet.com or www.choicerecliners.com.
