Quilters honor past president
NEW PORT RICHEY — At the recent West Pasco Quilters meeting at the New Port Richey Recreation Center, Barbara Manning presented a quilt made by 44 members to past president Elaine Donnelly. This has been a tradition in the guild to present the past presidents with a quilt made especially for them.
Donna Hammel made a quilt in blues and yellows to be raffled off to benefit Ukraine relief. Elaine Donnelly quilted it on her long arm machine. WPQG stepped in to help along with the United Methodist Women’s Club in New Port Richey to sell $2,095 worth of tickets.
The check was presented to Quilted Twins Fabrics, since they headed this Ukraine project all of this past year. The winner of the quilt was Vonnie Maytum.
Volunteers needed for Sept. 17 cleanup
Keep Pasco Beautiful is gearing up for its annual Keep Pasco Beautiful Cleanup, and is looking for volunteers.
The goal is to pick up litter on roadways and public spaces around Pasco County. An estimated 80% of the trash in area waters comes from land, so cleanup events prevent pollution from entering the stormwater system, which often leads to waterways and the Gulf of Mexico.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, in various Pasco County locations.
To volunteer, visit https://www.keeppascobeautiful.org/keep-pasco-beautiful-cleanup, and register through Sept. 9. Disposable gloves, trash bags and Keep Pasco Beautiful Cleanup T-shirts will be supplied while supplies last.
Starkey appointed to human trafficking alliance
Pasco County Commission Chair Kathryn Starkey has been appointed to serve as a member of the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking for the next three years.
The Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking is a nonprofit organization created by the Florida Legislature to provide funding, support and assistance to the statewide efforts to end human trafficking.
Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain some type of labor of commercial act.
Florida ranks third in the U.S. in human trafficking cases reported, according to the Alliance.
AdventHealth nurse leaders appointed to board
TAMPA — Gov. Ron DeSantis recently appointed Dr. Robin McGuinness and Kristina Cloversettle to the board of directors of the Florida Center for Nursing.
McGuinness is senior executive officer and chief nurse executive of AdventHealth West Florida Division. Cloversettle is an AdventHealth Dade City nurse manager.
The board consists of 16 members, with a simple majority of the board being nurse representatives of various practice areas.
El Dorado Furniture to open Wesley Chapel showroom
WESLEY CHAPEL — El Dorado Furniture will host a two-day event on Sept. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the grand opening of its new 70,000-square-foot Wesley Chapel showroom at 25171 SR 54.
Saturday’s event will provide a $200 furniture card for the first 200 families to arrive at the event, while Sunday’s event will give the first 100 families a free comforter set. Both days are scheduled to feature live music and entertainment, giveaways and family-friendly activities.
Following the two-day grand opening events, El Dorado Furniture’s store hours will be Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Additionally, El Dorado Furniture is looking to hire for a multitude of positions, including sales, customer service, cashiers and housekeeping. Those interested in applying for vacant positions can do so at www.eldoradofurniture.com/careers.
Finalists named for Pasco EDC annual awards
The Pasco Economic Development Council is holding its 34th annual awards event recognizing Pasco County companies’ outstanding achievements.
The Pasco EDC awards committee has chosen winners in six award categories, from recognizing those who have demonstrated innovation, international achievement and community impact, to a SMARTstart member who has grown tremendously as a start-up business.
This year’s nominated companies include:
• AdventHealth
• American Fabric Filter Co.
• Morganna's Alchemy
• Orange Blossom Women’s Group
• BayCare Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
• Baymar Solutions
• Bravado Pharmaceuticals
• Pasco Kid’s First
• PharmaWorks, Inc.
• Pryor Baseball Farm
• Doulas for Life
• Rasmussen University
• Florida Avenue Brewing Co.
• Keiser University
• Santander Consumer USA
• Starkey Market
• Lanky Lassie's Shortbread
• The Acting Studio
• Life Essentials Refillery
• Meopta USA, Inc.
• TouchPoint Medical, Inc.
• TwinStar Optics & Coatings, Inc.
• Mobile Millennial
• US Water Services Corporation
• Vincent House Pasco
This year’s event will take place Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Pasco Hernando State College Instructional Performing Arts Center.
Foundation of Caring helps visually impaired, blind
NEW PORT RICHEY – Recently, at the Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind, a group of clients and instructors, all visually impaired or blind, met for the first session of LVIB's Leisure & Relaxation Program. This event, funded in part by the Florida Medical Clinic Foundation of Caring, was much anticipated as the pandemic continues to isolate and cause distress in a population that is already isolated by vision impairment and are at a higher risk of experiencing depression than people who are sighted.
The next session of the Leisure & Relaxation Program is in development. LVIB is seeking donations and grants so that more people in need can attend. The major obstacle is transportation. Most clients live on a fixed income and cannot afford the cost of a taxi to get to and from LVIB. While LVIB is able to provide transportation for its Independent Living Skills Programs, the organization has limited means and needs help from the community.
Lighthouse events include two annual fundraisers—Dining in the Dark and the Chasco Coronation Ball. In addition, the organization has regular drop-ins for adults and seniors who are visually impaired and blind, as well as the Beeping Easter Egg Hunt, a White Cane Safety Event in October, and Yearend Open Houses. It also provides Lighthouse tours upon request.
HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Bayonet Point host match registry events
Thousands of patients with blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma, or other diseases like sickle cell, need a blood stem cell transplant to survive. Most patients don’t have a fully matched donor in their family — and that’s when they turn to Be The Match.
By joining the Be The Match Registry, a participant’s genetic type will be included in the search process for every patient in need of a genetically matched donor.
Registry members are needed who are committed to helping save a life. That means being willing to donate to any patient in need, keeping contact information up to date, and responding quickly if called as a potential match.
The registry drives will be at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, 9330 State Road 54, Trinity, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the main lobby from noon to 8 p.m.; and at HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, 14000 Fivay Road, Bayonet Point, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Entrance D.
For more information call 727-834-5630 or visit the classes and events link at www.HCAFloridaHealthcare.com
HCA Florida Trinity Hospital hosts support groups
TRINITY– HCA Florida Trinity Hospital supports the community with a variety of support groups for individuals and their caregivers.
• Breast Cancer Support Group: The group mees the third Wednesday of every month 6-7 p.m. at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, 9330 State Road 54, Trinity.
• Lymphedema Support Group: The group meets the third Wednesday of the month at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital – Medical Office Building, 9332 State Road 54, Suite 401, Trinity, from 3-4 p.m.
• Chatterboxes Support Group: For individuals suffering from communication deficits such as aphasia, apraxia and dysarthria as a result of a cerebral vascular accident, stroke and other neurological conditions. The group meets every other week at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, 9330 State Road 54, Trinity, from 3-4 p.m.
For dates and more information, visit the classes and events section at www.HCAFloridaHealthcare.com or call 727-834-5630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.