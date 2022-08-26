School achieves national certification
LAND O’ LAKES — Wendell Krinn Technical High School in New Port Richey has been recognized as a Nationally Certified-Demonstration Magnet School by Magnet Schools of America. According to Pasco County Schools, nationally certified magnet schools provide high-quality, innovative educational options to families and students that promote choice, diversity, and academic excellence.
Magnet Schools of America, the national association of magnet and theme-based schools, created the national certification process to recognize the nation’s exemplary magnet schools and to help them continue providing high quality magnet programs. Magnet schools are schools that offer specialized courses in themes that are designed to attract students from outside of traditional school boundaries.
“With less than 60 schools nationwide earning this designation, and being the first high school in Pasco, it truly is wonderful that our staff and students are receiving recognition for the incredible work that they do each and every day,” said Principal Chris Dunning.
“This is a tremendous honor for Wendell Krinn Technical High School and our school district as a whole,” said Kurt Browning, Pasco superintendent. “I know the students and staff are very proud of what they’ve accomplished; and the hard work and dedication it takes to meet the highest standards of excellence isn’t lost on this superintendent.”
Wendell Krinn Technical High School provides access to 14 in-demand career and technical education programs, including auto service, biomedical sciences, commercial art, computer systems, pharmacy tech, cybersecurity, digital cinema, electricity, HVAC, robotics, welding and more. KTECH offers more college dual enrollment credits on campus than any school in Pasco. Enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year will open in January.
Event removes 12 tons of trash
The Lock Street area of Pasco County is a whole lot cleaner thanks to the efforts of Pasco County’s Code Enforcement and Solid Waste teams. They joined forces to help the community get rid of nearly 12 tons of trash.
About 561 pounds of hazardous materials were collected, and 11.74 tons of solid waste debris.
“The Lock Street Community Cleanup got rid of nearly 12 tons of trash and other debris, keeping our community clean for everyone to enjoy,” Commissioner Ron Oakley said. “This event, like others we’ve hosted, ensures Pasco County is an exceptional place to live, work and play. I extend my gratitude to the many volunteers who work so hard to ensure a clean and healthy county.”
Pasco County hosts community cleanup events to give customers a convenient opportunity to get rid of trash, debris and hazardous materials that might otherwise lead to code violations or illegal dumping.
If you see an area that needs to be cleaned up, report illegal dumping so county crews can take action:
Click “Illegal Dumping” on the MyPasco App, by e-mail to RIDPasco@mypasco.net or call 727-847-2411.
Shoe-sock drive underway
The seventh annual Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive is underway with Pasco County government and constitutional offices working together to collect footwear for kids in Pasco County Schools through Oct. 21.
New shoe and sock donations can be dropped in collection boxes at Pasco County Government locations and the Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller, Property Appraiser and Tax Collector offices.
Last year’s drive resulted in 3,000 pairs of shoes and 3,947 pairs of socks. Since 2016, the event has collected 12,314 pairs of shoes and 34,457 pairs of socks. Social workers distribute the items to Pasco students.
Types of new shoes and socks to consider donating include children’s shoes sizes 9 and up; adult shoes in all sizes; socks in all sizes in neutral colors; and closed-toe shoes. No flip-flops, please.
All new shoes and socks will be donated to Pasco County Schools at the end of October.
Water district seeks public input
The Southwest Florida Water Management District is seeking public input to determine the priority of minimum flows and levels establishment for lakes, wetlands, rivers, streams and aquifers in the district as well as the establishment of water reservations. Legislation requires the district to review and, if necessary, revise this schedule each year.
The district will hold a virtual public meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Members of the public can join the meeting via Microsoft Teams. Use of the Chrome browser is recommended for best compatibility with Teams.
To join the meeting by telephone only, dial 786-749-6127; when prompted enter the conference ID: 875-792-902#.
Written comments may be submitted to Doug Leeper, MFLs Program Lead, at doug.leeper@watermatters.org or to 2379 Broad St., Brooksville, FL 34604, no later than Sept. 7.
For more information, contact Leeper at 352-269-5863.
Free information on Medicare, Medicaid and health insurance
SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco & Pinellas. Specially trained volunteers can assist you with your Medicare, Medicaid and health insurance questions by providing one-on-one counseling and information.
SHINE services are free. Counselors can be reached by calling 1-800-963-5337 or 727-217-8111.
Visit a SHINE counselor at one of the events below.
Medicare Basics: Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m., Starkey Ranch Library 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa
Medicare Basics: Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m., Regency Park Branch Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey.
Medicare Basics: Thursday, Sept 15, at 10:30 a.m., Pasco County Library, New River Branch 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel.
Medicare Expo: Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m., Centennial Park Branch Library, 5740 Moog Road, Holiday
Goddard School of Land O’Lakes opens
LAND O’LAKES — The Goddard School, an early childhood education franchise, has opened its first location in Land O’Lakes, with a local family as its owners.
The school is now enrolling children ages 6 weeks to 6 years old.
The play-based learning experience offered uses the most current, academically endorsed methods in early childhood education so children can explore, learn and discover through many different subjects and enrichment classes. From learning how to communicate using sign language to practicing yoga and mindfulness, Goddard helps children develop interests and use their imagination.
For more information on this location, which is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., visit: https://www.goddardschool.com/schools/fl/land-o-lakes/land-o-lakes.
Superior Construction builds Sunlake Boulevard extension
Superior Construction is constructing the Sunlake Boulevard extension in Pasco County for Len-Angeline LLC.
The 17-month, $39 million project tied to the development of the Angeline master-planned community began in June and will traverse 3.2 miles of greenfield wetlands to create an undivided urban interchange with eight bridges starting 0.6 miles south of SR 52 and extending 0.9 miles south of Ridge Road.
“The Sunlake Boulevard extension is the first step in creating the necessary infrastructure and critical utilities for business entities in the surrounding area, including the forthcoming Moffitt Cancer Center’s Pasco Life Sciences Campus,” said Matt Stuart, Tampa area manager at Superior Construction. “
Construction is expected to be complete in February of 2023.
New TGH Urgent Care opens at Starkey Ranch
TRINITY — Adding to its expansive clinic locations serving the community throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties, TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track has opened its newest clinic. The Trinity at Starkey Ranch location, 13531 State Road 54 in Odessa, is a state-of-the art clinic providing urgent care for patients ages 3 months and older, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
“Trinity at Starkey Ranch is located in the heart of a rapidly growing community, and our new clinic provides those living in northern Hillsborough and nearby Pasco County, with a new, convenient option for health care,” said Adam Smith, Tampa General Hospital executive vice president and chief ambulatory care officer.
The new clinic features five exam rooms and offers efficient, high-quality urgent care in a patient-friendly environment.
Besides treating common illnesses and injuries, the clinic offers school and sports physicals, laboratory testing including for COVID-19 and the flu, and a number of diagnostic procedures from X-rays to EKGs.
Occupational health services are also available and include pre-employment screenings, employment physicals and assessments for workers’ compensation injuries.
Walk-in appointments are available; however, a FastPass Reservation is recommended. For more information or to make a reservation, visit or call 813-925-1903.
