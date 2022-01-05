Credit union gives to community organizations
TAMPA — In celebration of its 75th branch opening in the fourth quarter of 2021, Suncoast Credit Union has donated $75,000 to local non-profits and charitable organizations across its service area. The donations began in early December and continued through the end of the year.
Each of Suncoast’s 75 branches selected a local charity within the community they serve to receive $1,000, with Suncoast giving away a total of $75,000 across Florida.
“Giving back to the community is at the heart of Suncoast Credit Union, and we are so excited that we were able to celebrate having 75 branches with donations that will help make an impact locally, in the communities our members call home,” said Kevin Johnson, president and chief executive. “The pandemic has created greater needs across a wide spectrum and our hope is that we can help, especially during the end-of-year holiday season.”
In Pasco County, the following organizations received donations:
• Pasco Kids First, Trinity Service Center
• Suncoast Kids Place, Land O’ Lakes Service Center
• Make A Difference, Dade City Service Center
• Sunrise of Pasco County Inc., Zephyrhills Service Center
• FMC Foundation of Caring, Wiregrass Service Center
• NAMI of Pasco County, Port Richey Service Center
• Camp Idlewild, Holiday Service Center
GoPasco modifying bus service, seeks drivers
A shortage of bus drivers has caused GoPasco to modify service on some routes effective Jan. 3.
Service on Routes 20, 21, 23 and 54 will change.
Details of updated bus schedules and routes are available at https://bit.ly/GoPascoRiderAlert.
While service will be temporarily suspended on some routes, nearly all corridors will still have service via other routes. For a complete list of GoPasco routes and schedules, visit GoPasco.com.
GoPasco is accepting applications for bus drivers. Anyone interested in pursuing a career as a bus driver with Pasco County is encouraged to learn more and apply today at GoPasco.com/careers.
Native Plant Society to meet
The Nature Coast Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 at The Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park Community Center, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd/U.S. 41, Land O’ Lakes, between State Road 52 and State Road 54.
The subject of the meeting is “The History of Lettuce Park,” presented by Joel Jackson. The presentation will give details on how the park's location relates to other land conservation areas to become the largest single conservation area in Hillsborough County and the county's most visited park; how the park's design followed three basic objectives; and ongoing activities at the park to promote Florida native plants and ecological stewardship.
Meetings are free, and all interested parties are invited to attend and bring questions about their yard. There will not be any refreshments or drinks available. Please wear a mask. For more information, call Molly at 813-469-9597 or visit the website at http://www.pasconativeplants.org.
Trulieve dispensary opens in Port Richey
TALLAHASSEE — Trulieve Cannabis Corp., a leading and top-performing cannabis company, opened a new medical cannabis dispensary in Port Richey in late December at 10523 U.S. 19.
The Port Richey location is Trulieve’s 112th dispensary in Florida and its 159th nationwide.
Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup.
