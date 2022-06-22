JS
Tolls now in effect on parkway
Construction work to install tolling equipment at the Ridge Road extension and Suncoast Parkway interchange is complete, and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise began toll collection at the interchange on June 20.
Drivers are responsible for all tolls, which will be collected electronically through SunPass or a compatible transponder. Drivers who do not have a SunPass account are encouraged to establish one, or to link a payment method to a toll-by-plate account to pay future tolls. Mailed invoices will be subject to a $2.50 administrative charge.
For more information on SunPass, visit SunPass.com.
Mental health first aid training offered
If you’d like to learn how to help someone who’s dealing with a mental health or substance issue, join UF/IFAS Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service for a virtual Mental Health First Aid skills-based training course on Friday, July 22.
This program is designed for adults wanting to learn how best to respond to mental health crises in the workplace and in other areas of your life.
It is for ages 18 and older, and will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration and online pre-course work must be completed by July 20.
Online registration is required at bit.ly/3Q4X7fN.
Training topics include risk factors and warning signs; strategies for helping someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations; and where to turn for help.
The program is $40 per person and includes all activity materials and instruction. The course is guided by instructors from the University of Florida and Penn State University.
To learn more about the Mental Health First Aid training, visit mentalhealthfirstaid.org.
Flags lowered for Young
Gov. Ron DeSantis last week ordered the lowering of flags at the Historic Pasco County Courthouse and county government centers in honor of former county commissioner Sylvia Young, who died on June 7 at age 83.
Young was a lifelong resident of Darby who served on the Pasco County Commission from 1980 to 2000, and was one of the first women to do so.
During her time on the Commission, she worked to successfully restore the Historic Pasco County Courthouse, where the commission still meets today.
“She will be remembered for her dedication to serving the people of Florida,” the governor said in a press release.
Wellness event coming to Publix
ODESSA — Publix GreenWise Market in the Odessa area will feature a wellness series featuring weekly experiences and classes to engage locals titled “Gather at GreenWise Market by Mind Body Social.” The series is curated by Mind Body Social, a South Florida-based wellness and event marketing firm focused on creating fun experiences that inspire well-being and human connection for all.
The event is free, and is held every Saturday with a morning full of activities, followed by GreenWise Market protein smoothie samples and special, made in-house food tastings.
The Odessa event is at Marketplace Shopping Center, 2175 Sembler Drive, Odessa.
For a full list of events in Odessa, visit https://mbs.events/pgwm/odessa/.
Tri-county bike trail map unveiled
Have you ever wondered how Tampa Bay trails connect? Do you enjoy biking from the city all the way to the coast? Discover trails beyond county lines with the new Tri-County Trails Map.
Transportation leaders from across the west-central Florida region have worked together as the Sun Coast Transportation Planning Alliance (SCTPA) to launch the interactive, online map, highlighting the trails and bike lanes throughout the Tampa Bay region. For the first time, the Tri-County Trails Map brings together online information for trails throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties in one place.
Trail users can access the interactive, Tri-County Trails Map from any device no matter where they are and easily search for nearby trails.
“The Tri-County Trails Map will serve as an extremely useful resource for all of our Tampa Bay residents and visitors. The SCTPA is proud to provide one source where anyone can find dedicated places to cycle for either recreation or to get around their communities,” said Hillsborough commissioner and Tampa Bay Management Area Leadership Group Chair Kimberly Overman.
Check out the interactive Tri-County Trails Map at www.SunCoastTPA.org/TrailsMap.
The Tri-County Trails Map was originally envisioned by the Tri-County Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
Gardiner wins essay contest
Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano has announced the winner of his office’s annual essay contest. Alyssa Gardiner, a student at River Ridge High School in New Port Richey, submitted the winning work.
The entrants, students in grades 9-12, were asked to answer the question: “Since the 1980s Pasco County has seen a steady growth in population that now has us nearing 600,000 residents. To accommodate this growth, we have seen many additions made to our county’s general infrastructure (expanded roads, public transportation, additional shopping venues, etc.). What is one addition that has been made that was most beneficial to Pasco County, or, what is one addition that you believe should be made to further accommodate our county’s growth?”
A panel of judges, not knowing the age, gender, grade, or school of each entrant, chose Gardiner’s essay. Her response to the topic question met the contest criteria of overall essay structure, appearance, and readability.
“I am very proud of all the students throughout Pasco County who participated in our annual essay contest,” Fasano said.
Gardiner received a $500 VISA gift card at a ceremony held at River Ridge High School on May 18. All entrants in the contest received a personal letter from Fasano thanking them for their participation in the contest.
Frum awarded Chief Fire Officer credential
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Justin Frum has been awarded Chief Fire Officer credentials by the Commission on Professional Credentialing.
The CFO is a professional designation that recognizes career excellence and offers continuous personal improvement strategies. Frum is one of 1,661 credentialed Chief Fire Officers worldwide.
"I'm proud of Fire Marshal Frum's investment in his career, department, and community," said Chief Scott Cassin. "Chief Frum's dedication to obtaining his CFO designation shows his commitment to the men and women of Pasco County Fire Rescue and the community they serve."
Frum joined Pasco County Fire Rescue in 2003, serving as a firefighter/paramedic, fire investigator, arson detective, deputy fire marshal, and currently fire marshal. Before joining the Pasco team, Frum served as a firefighter and police officer in Dade City from 1997 to 2003.
