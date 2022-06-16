Former Pasco commissioner Young dies
Sylvia Young, one of the first women to serve on the Pasco County Commission, has died, according to an email from commission spokesman Ryan Hughes.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former County Commissioner Sylvia Young,” Hughes said. “Commissioner Young was a true leader — serving as a commissioner for 20 years until she retired in 2000.”
She served from Nov. 18, 1980, to Nov. 21, 2000.
Young worked tirelessly to preserve the Historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City, where the board continues to meet every month. The courthouse is listed on the National Register of Historical Places.
“We are grateful for Commissioner Young’s leadership and will forever remember her lasting impact and dedicated service to Pasco County,” Hughes said.
Libraries launch summer reading challenge
Join Pasco County Libraries for a summer reading challenge, “Oceans of Possibilities.” This year’s theme focuses on the vast knowledge you can learn through the reward of reading.
The event runs through July 30.
Visit bit.ly/SummerRead2022. Requirements include 600 minutes of reading, four online activities and record-keeping in the Beanstack app.
For more information about Pasco County Libraries, including the library catalog, e-content, programs, events and links to all Pasco County Library branches, visit pascolibraries.org.
Boosters holding Penny for Pasco event
LUTZ — The Penny for Pasco Renewal Kickoff Event will be held on Thursday, June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Edison Suncoast Building, 1675 Northpointe Parkway in Lutz.
The committee will be there, and county, school board and city officials will be present, too. Learn about what the penny renewal will do for the county.
Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
RSVP to PennyforPasco@gmail.com or call Diane Jones at (727) 992-6928.
Sheriff warns about unlicensed contractors
Citizens should review tips to avoid unlicensed contractors, the Sheriff’s Office said, especially as preparations go on for hurricane season.
This crime is dangerous, placing citizens at potential risk for poor quality work and non-compliance with building codes. In addition, property owners become liable for any injuries, have limited resources in the event of damages and may become the victim of scams.
Ask for licenses and confirm a contractor’s references before agreeing on a project. You should never feel pressured into a contract or work with which you’re not comfortable. It’s also good to obtain several written estimates before you start any remodeling and wait until the job is complete before providing full payment.
Bell Lake Road improvements completed
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Public Works and Engineering Services has announced the completion of a 16-month project to significantly improve a mile-long section of Bell Lake Road in Land O’ Lakes, making the area safer for both drivers and pedestrians.
Improvements include better stormwater drainage with replaced ditches; curb, gutter and inlets; a closed pipe system; and 5-foot-wide sidewalks.
“This project was completed on time and under budget,” said Engineering Services Director Margaret Smith. “We’re proud of these important roadway updates, which help improve safety for those who drive the road and walk along the new sidewalks.”
Pasco County also helped with roadwork construction leading up to a new convenience store and gas station at U.S. 41 and Bell Lake Road.
Tax collectors raise funds for CARES
The county’s five tax collector offices named CARES (Community Aging & Retirement Services) as its charitable organization for May, and $10,000 was raised. All funds will benefit the CARES “We Help” campaign.
CARES provides services to vulnerable seniors who need meals, home health care, home maintenance and help with pet care. Without the assistance provided by CARES, many seniors would be unnecessarily placed in nursing homes or possibly even perish alone.
“Your kindness will help families in Pasco County who need in-home health services, adult day care and assistance for family members who need a break from the stressful demands of caregiving,” said Jemith Rosa, CARES president and chief executive.
A check for $10,000 was presented to CARES at its annual celebrity waiter event held June 2. Local physician Dr. Rao Musunuru pledged to match dollar-for-dollar the funds raised during this campaign.
For more information about CARES and the various services available to seniors and their loved ones, contact Rosa at 727-863-6868 or visit the website www.CARESFL.org. For more information about this promotion and the charitable giving programs at the tax collector’s office, contact Assistant Tax Collector Greg Giordano at 727-847-8179 or visit www.pascotaxes.com.
